Spice Girl Geri Halliwell looks unrecognizable as Queen Elizabeth I in YouTube’s ‘Rainbow Woman’

Geri Halliwell is taking on a role made fit for a queen.

The former Spice Girl’s YouTube series “Rainbow Woman,” which launched Sunday, depicted the singer/songwriter as Queen Elizabeth I.

The 48-year-old, who also goes by Geri Horner after marrying Christian Horner in 2015, stunned audiences as the Tudor ruler in the debut episode titled “The Queen Speaks.”

The pop star committed to the role of the Virgin Queen and arrived in a horse-drawn carriage at Ashridge House wearing a lavish, 16th-century gown featuring a velvet corset. Halliwell also completed the historical look with powdered features and a curly auburn wig adorned with a pearl tiara.

The real-life British royal lived at the English country estate as a princess until she was arrested by her sister Queen Mary in 1554.

“Geri is an icon of British female creative achievement and we are so proud that ‘Rainbow Woman’ is launching on YouTube,” Ben McOwen Wilson, managing director of YouTube UK, told U.K.’s Evening Express.

“Suitably, the series launch is a grand tribute to one of Britain’s most iconic Girl Power figures, Queen Elizabeth I. ‘Rainbow Woman’ is a great example of diverse Britain and the incredible creative content that we love.”

According to the outlet, the series will release a new episode every Sunday on YouTube.

Halliwell began her career as a nightclub dancer and shot to fame in the ‘90s as Ginger Spice, a member of the Spice Girls. Halliwell’s signature look, featuring towering platform heels, shockingly fiery hair and body-hugging couture, became iconic during the era.

In 1998, Haliwell left the girl group at the height of its fame, stating she was suffering from exhaustion. In 2006, she welcomed a daughter, Bluebell Madonna, with screenwriter Sacha Gervasi. In 2017, she and Horner had a son named Monty. The family resides in rural Hertfordshire.

In September, The Sun reported Halliwell trademarked the term “Rainbow Woman” to be used in books, merchandise and television. In 2008, she released a children’s novel titled “Ugenia Lavender.”

“Rainbow Woman will build on the Spice Girls ‘girl power’ legacy, but will also celebrate diversity and LGBTQ people, which she has long been a supporter of,” a source told the outlet. “Geri is all about love and acceptance so it’s important for that to be at the center of everything she does.”

