Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Spice Girls
Published

Victoria Beckham jokes David Beckham ‘always’ wanted to be a Spice Girl after he performs ‘Wannabe’ skit

He's been married to Posh Spice since 1999

By Naledi Ushe | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 14Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 14

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

David Beckham performed a skit on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on Thursday where he belted the Spice Girls’ famous tune, “Wannabe.”

His wife, Victoria Beckham, also known as “Posh Spice” in the female British group, had a hilarious reaction to the clip.

In the skit, David, 45, attends a spin class instructed by James Corden.

DAVID BECKHAM REVEALS WHAT MADE HIM FALL FOR WIFE VICTORIA IN ADORABLE THROWBACK VIDEO

The host, who is 41, hilariously changes the music to the Spice Girls' 1996 hit.

At first, the former pro soccer player pretends to be embarrassed.

“C’mon David!” the talk show host shouted. “F--k off, James,” David responded.

KARDASHIAN-JENNER SISTERS CHANNEL SPICE GIRLS IN NEW PIC, FORMER BRITISH POP GROUP RESPONDS

Spice Girls perform at the London 2012 Summer Olympics.

Spice Girls perform at the London 2012 Summer Olympics. (Reuters)

The father of four then got into it and sang “Zig-a-zig-ah” as well as, “If you wannabe my lover!"

Victoria, 46, reposted the video on Instagram and said, “Loved watching @davidbeckham on the #latelateshow last night!”

“He did always want to be in the band 😂😂😂,” the fashion designer joked.

'SPICE GIRLS' SINGERS MEL C AND VICTORIA BECKHAM HAD A 'SCUFFLE' EARLY ON

Beckham revealed earlier this year on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” that his favorite Spice Girl was his now-wife Victoria prior to their relationship.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I was just establishing myself in the Manchester United team at the time  [and] we all had our favorite Spice Girl," he said of first meeting Victoria. "She was obviously my favorite. It might be a bit awkward if she wasn't."

On Our Radar

Trending in Entertainment