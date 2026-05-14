Spencer Pratt's Hollywood uprising grows as Katherine McPhee and David Foster mock Karen Bass at fundraiser

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Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt continues to gain support from Hollywood's elite.

Earlier this week, the former reality TV star — who announced his candidacy in January — was serenaded by Katherine McPhee and David Foster during an intimate fundraiser held at the couple's Los Angeles home.

Alicia Summers, One America News Network host, shared footage and photos of Monday's event, including a clip of Foster and McPhee serenading Pratt with a version of Tina Turner's hit "The Best."

McPhee sang, "Spencer, you're simply the best. Better than all the rest. Better than Karen Bass and Nithya Raman."

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"You know the tide is turning in California when @DavidFoster and @katharinefoster open their home and write a song for @SpencerPratt," Summers wrote on Instagram. "La La Land is ready for a plot twist."

Pratt has emphasized issues such as homelessness, public safety and government spending throughout his campaign, positioning himself as a political outsider challenging the status quo in Los Angeles and drawing support from voters dissatisfied with current leadership.

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According to KTLA, Bass appears to be holding her lead in the primary election as Pratt and Raman also pick up support from previously undecided voters. Per a poll released Wednesday, Bass is leading the field in her re-election bid with 30% support, followed by Pratt at 22% and Councilwoman Raman with 19%.

In recent weeks, Pratt's campaign has gained momentum after receiving high-profile donations, including a contribution from Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, and earning support from Hollywood's elite.

"I think Spencer running for mayor is f---ing genius," Kristin Cavallari said on the April 21 episode of her " Let’s Be Honest " podcast. "Because I think everyone in politics — I don’t care what side you’re on — everyone is corrupt."

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"To get to that level, you have to play their game," she continued. It’s all an agenda, and I think their goal is to keep all of us divided. They want us fighting, and that’s why I don’t buy into any of it."

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Cavallari also addressed rumors that she was "MAHA," saying that while she supported making America healthy, she didn't identify with any particular side.

"That's why I love Spencer running for mayor, because he is a real person who is going to call out the corruption," she said. "He is going to actually get s--- done. He is fired up because he lost his house, and he obviously has seen all the corruption in L.A."

Paris Hilton backed Pratt with a simple comment.

Pratt uploaded a video showing himself giving a tour of the Airstream trailer where he now lives , parked amid the rubble of his Pacific Palisades property after it was destroyed in the LA fires.

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"Spencer for Mayor," Hilton wrote, adding a raised hands emoji.

Fox News Digital's Greg Wehner contributed to this post.