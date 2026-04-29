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Spencer Pratt's LA mayoral campaign video draws John Wick comparisons as fans rally behind him

Social media users compared the former 'Hills' star to John Wick after he showcased his burned Pacific Palisades property

By Janelle Ash Fox News
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Spencer Pratt's LA mayoral race campaign video is getting a lot of attention online, with some fans even comparing him to Keanu Reeves' popular character, John Wick.

On Wednesday, "The Hills" alum uploaded a video to his social media accounts, showcasing the difference between where Mayor Karen Bass and City Council member Nithya Raman live compared to the reality of Los Angeles.

The video pans to an airstream on his Pacific Palisades property, which burned down in the devastating LA fires early last year.

Spencer Pratt smiling at Hulu's Get Real House event in Los Angeles

"The Hills" alum Spencer Pratt's LA mayoral candidate video drew comparison to movie character John Wick. (Kat Nijmeddin/Disney/Getty Images)

"They let my home burn down. I know what the consequences of failed leadership are. That's why I am running for mayor. For my sons and the rest of these Angelenos that want to stop these corrupt politicians from destroying our city," Pratt began.

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He concluded with, "We are going to get the golden age of Los Angeles back." Fox News Digital reached out to Pratt's representatives for additional comment.

Pratt captioned his video, "They not like us," a play to Kendrick Lamar's hit song, "Not Like Us."

Social media users quickly flooded Pratt with their opinions. "Spencer is John Wick," one user began on X.

Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves seen filming 'John Wick 3' in 2018. (James Devaney/GC Images)

Spencer Pratt standing on the red carpet at the MTV Movie Awards

Spencer Pratt poses on the red carpet at the 2007 MTV Movie Awards. (Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

"Corrupt politicians burned down his home, his parents home, the town he grew up in & his kids school. He’s fighting 4 change. Stopping the insane fraud, cleaning up druggie encampments, saving abused animals & bringing back Hollywood."

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Another user on X uploaded an AI generated movie poster, with "Pratt for Mayor. Operation Save LA," written as the title.

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag standing together outdoors

Spencer Pratt and his wife, Heidi Montag, have spoken out after losing their home in the Palisades fire. (Getty Images)

Pratt launched his mayoral campaign after he lost his home in the Palisades fire. He has been vocal about the current leadership in Los Angeles, and often took digs at Mayor Bass and California Governor Gavin Newsom.

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Despite lacking traditional political experience, he has gained surprising traction, raising over $500,000 and polling in second place behind incumbent Karen Bass.

Karen Bass

Karen Bass is the current mayor of Los Angeles. (Getty Images)

The primary in Los Angeles kicks off on June 2 with the general election taking place this fall if no candidate gets over 50% in the primary election.

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Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

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