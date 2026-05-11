Benedict Cumberbatch caught on video in heated cycling confrontation over running a red light in London

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Benedict Cumberbatch got into a heated exchange with a fellow cyclist in London.

The "Doctor Strange" star was caught on video getting off of his bike and confronting an unknown man who accused him of running a red light.

"You’re deluded, you’re lying. I was behind you the entire time," the unknown cyclist said in the video.

Cumberbatch told the man he was "verbally" abusing him. "Oh no, I verbally abused the guy who completely repeatedly broke the law," the man said. "I did it once," Cumberbatch replied.

BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH SORRY HE 'UPSET PEOPLE' WITH COMEDIC NON-BINARY ROLE: 'IT BACKFIRED'

WATCH: Benedict Cumberbatch gets into road-rage biking altercation in London

The man then accused Cumberbatch of running two red lights, which the actor denied. The verbal exchange went on for about 10 minutes before the unknown cyclist left the scene and Cumberbatch posed for photos with fans.

"You’re deluded, you’re lying. I was behind you the entire time." — Unknown cyclist

Fox News Digital reached out to Cumberbatch's representative for comment.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

An eyewitness said the interaction was "pompous road rage" and it almost "felt staged," according to SWNS.

"Benedict still managed to charm everyone watching even though he was having a meltdown. They went at each other about five times," the eyewitness added.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The eyewitness said that Cumberbatch and the other cyclist "blocked the lane so no one else could get through." The man who saw the incident said that the unknown biker followed Cumberbatch until he would pull his bike over.

"The masked guy was obviously some kind of vigilante — he was really taken aback when he saw it was Benedict Cumberbatch, but he doubled down on his rage," the witness said.

The man added, "I don’t condone dangerous driving, but for this guy to follow him and cause an incident like this was worse than Benedict slowly cutting that light."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP