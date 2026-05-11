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Benedict Cumberbatch caught on video in heated cycling confrontation over running a red light in London

The 'Doctor Strange' star initially denied the allegations before saying he 'did it once'

By Janelle Ash Fox News
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Benedict Cumberbatch gets into biking altercation in London Video

Benedict Cumberbatch gets into biking altercation in London

"Doctor Strange" star Benedict Cumberbatch was seen on video getting into a verbal spat with an unknown cyclist in London.

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Benedict Cumberbatch got into a heated exchange with a fellow cyclist in London.

The "Doctor Strange" star was caught on video getting off of his bike and confronting an unknown man who accused him of running a red light.

"You’re deluded, you’re lying. I was behind you the entire time," the unknown cyclist said in the video.

Benedict Cumberbatch arguing with a masked cyclist on St Pancras Road in London

Benedict Cumberbatch was involved in an altercation with a masked cyclist on St Pancras Road in London at 5:30 p.m. on May 5, 2024, after his cargo bike crawled through a red light in the cycle lane. (SWNS)

Cumberbatch told the man he was "verbally" abusing him. "Oh no, I verbally abused the guy who completely repeatedly broke the law," the man said. "I did it once," Cumberbatch replied.

BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH SORRY HE 'UPSET PEOPLE' WITH COMEDIC NON-BINARY ROLE: 'IT BACKFIRED'

WATCH: Benedict Cumberbatch gets into road-rage biking altercation in London 

Benedict Cumberbatch gets into biking altercation in London Video

The man then accused Cumberbatch of running two red lights, which the actor denied. The verbal exchange went on for about 10 minutes before the unknown cyclist left the scene and Cumberbatch posed for photos with fans.

"You’re deluded, you’re lying. I was behind you the entire time."

— Unknown cyclist

Fox News Digital reached out to Cumberbatch's representative for comment.

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An eyewitness said the interaction was "pompous road rage" and it almost "felt staged," according to SWNS.

Benedict Cumberbatch arguing with a masked cyclist on St Pancras Road in London

Benedict Cumberbatch was involved in an altercation with a masked cyclist on St Pancras Road in London at 5:30 p.m. on May 5 after his cargo bike crawled through a red light in the cycle lane. (SWNS)

"Benedict still managed to charm everyone watching even though he was having a meltdown. They went at each other about five times," the eyewitness added.

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The eyewitness said that Cumberbatch and the other cyclist "blocked the lane so no one else could get through." The man who saw the incident said that the unknown biker followed Cumberbatch until he would pull his bike over.

Benedict Cumberbatch

Benedict Cumberbatch got into a "road rage" biking incident in London. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images; SWNS)

"The masked guy was obviously some kind of vigilante — he was really taken aback when he saw it was Benedict Cumberbatch, but he doubled down on his rage," the witness said.

The man added, "I don’t condone dangerous driving, but for this guy to follow him and cause an incident like this was worse than Benedict slowly cutting that light."

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Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

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