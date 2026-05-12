Carrie Underwood fires back at Nikki Glaser feud rumors after 'noticeable' tension on 'American Idol'

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Carrie Underwood might have "saved a little trouble for the next girl" by putting rumors to rest about a reported feud with a fellow blonde star.

Nikki Glaser — a self-declared Swiftie — served as a guest judge during the recent Taylor Swift-themed episode of "American Idol," and fans were convinced they caught tension between Underwood and the comedian.

Underwood, who joined the singing competition series as a judge in 2025, stood firm against any negativity assumed between the pair during an appearance on "The Highway with Cody Alan."

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The "Jesus, Take the Wheel" singer shared a snap with Glaser on Instagram following the episode, and wrote, "Had a fun night with the beautiful hilarious Nikki Glaser joining us as a guest judge tonight on 'American Idol.'"

Fans were quick to question the sincerity of Underwood's post after calling out the country star for seemingly sending shade toward the comedian during the episode.

"Carrie didn’t look like she enjoyed Nikki sitting next to her," one fan wrote. "Rarely looked at her during the show."

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Another fan asked, "Why are you so fake? … during Keyla’s performance just when @nikkiglaser was about to comment on judging for Keyla you did a side eye to @lionelrichie and rolled your eyes … like it was so noticeable … be kind Carrie do better and you too Lionel."

Alan couldn't help but roll his eyes over social media discourse involving the "Before He Cheats" singer.

"They want to cause a cat fight over the smallest things," Alan said before Underwood jumped in with her own theory.

"I'm very used to that," Underwood assured the radio host. "Cause I feel like if you have two ladies in the same room together, somebody's going to try to make something of it."

"She was wonderful and I think she did such a great job, cause it's not an easy thing to come sit behind that desk and try to think of, you know, constructive things to say. I feel like she did everything wonderfully."

Underwood assured listeners, "No, there's no beef. I have no beef."

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The radio show host also pried into Underwood's past experience as the Season 4 winner of "American Idol," and wondered if she still had the same worries walking on stage now that she did then.

"It's evolved over time," Underwood said. "My time on 'Idol,' you know, we kind of had message boards and things like that. It was kind of the beginning of just meanness online."

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The mother-of-two explained that contestants now have to "deal with so much more" than she had to experience.

"We just kind of are in a world right now where we forget that we're watching human beings do things," she said. "It's so easy to talk about that, but now it's so easy for them to see that.

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"It's no longer like water cooler chats that I never would have known about what people were talking about in school or whatever, and now you can just say it online."

She added, "That's the thing that everybody has to navigate. I'm like, 'I promise you some day you won't care,' but right now I know they do care."