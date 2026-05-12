Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello faces backlash after singing at NYC ICE protest rally

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Musician Tom Morello faced a backlash from conservatives after he played to the crowd Tuesday at the Hands off NYC protest at the Federal Plaza in Manhattan.

The guitarist, who is known for Rage Against the Machine and Audioslave, sang Woodie Guthrie’s "This Land is Your Land," along with the lines that said: "In the squares of the city, in the shadow of the steeple, near the relief office, I see my people. Some are crumbling and all are wondering if this land’s still made for you and me."

A cheering crowd who held signs that said "Hands off NYC" and "ICE is illegal" sang along with the 61-year-old.

"My mother and I lived at 142nd and Riverside a long time ago," Morello told the crowd, according to Rolling Stone. "Brothers and sisters, if I’ve learned one thing in all my years since then, it’s that if it looks like fascism, sounds like fascism, dresses like fascism, talks like fascism, kills like fascism, and lies like fascism — brothers and sisters, it’s f---ing fascism."

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN OFFERS 'PRAYER' FOR TRUMP AFTER WHCA DINNER SHOOTING DESPITE MONTHS OF CRITICISM

He also referred to the Trump administration as an "authoritarian clown show" and called for a "mass movement of peaceful anti-fascist crime fighters."

A video of Morello singing that was posted to X received a multitude of negative comments.

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN TRASHED BY HOME STATE PAPER OVER EXPENSIVE ANTI-TRUMP CONCERTS

"Performs being the apt word here, lol. Like a commie circus clown," one person wrote while another said: "Lowlife Tom Morello wants Americans to be murdered by illegal aliens and trillions wasted on them. F this guy."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

A third person said: "So now he's raging for the machine he pretended to rage against... does he know?" and another said: "Making money on the downfall of America."

"It's honestly pathetic. Tom Morello is a washed-up loser trying to stay relevant," a fifth wrote." I bet all the terrorist Gen Zers in the crowd have no idea who he is or what he actually stands for. Very sad to see what has happened to our culture."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

He received a swell of support, though, on Instagram.

"Thanks Tom Morello and New York! Appreciate your support for immigrants," one commenter wrote. "One of my favorite Woody Guthrie sings. Great lyrics. Keep up the good work. In the end, we will derail Trump & friends’ authoritarian train and get the country on a better track towards justice for all, citizens and immigrants alike."

"thanks tom! Great message!" another said, and a third wrote: "The song stands for we the people you d--n right it’s our soul. Thank you for sharing."

"Keep singing, keep protesting!" another urged, while a fifth person said: "This is so beautiful."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Morello also played a show with fellow President Donald Trump critic Bruce Springsteen on Monday night at Madison Square Garden.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Morello for comment.