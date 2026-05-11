'Euphoria' faces backlash after Sydney Sweeney's most X-rated episode yet

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"Euphoria" is once again facing backlash, with Sydney Sweeney going topless in the show's most explicit scene this season.

During Sunday night's episode, Sweeney's character, Cassie Howard, wore a low-cut, polka dot bodysuit as she was jumping rope for her OnlyFans subscribers. She was also seen using a pleasure device on herself, mailing used underwear to her subscribers and even sucking her own toe in a video.

Sweeney's Cassie finally reached her limit after an OnlyFans subscriber asked her to "fart into a jar" for $700.

Users on X weighed in on the latest episode.

"sydney sweeney they just cant be paying u enough for all this like the money cant be that good," one user wrote.

Another added, "Does Sydney Sweeney really like doing this much nudity? Like I won’t police a woman if she enjoys this but woah #euphoria."

"The oversexuality of Cassie is ruining Euphoria for me." — X user

Many called out "Euphoria" for taking this episode "too far."

"#euphoria has gone too far WTF," one user wrote. Another added, "the oversexuality of Cassie is ruining Euphoria for me."

Cassie also embarked on a press tour after skyrocketing to fame thanks to her OnlyFans career. In one clip, Cassie appears as a guest on Trisha Paytas’ online show, where she leans into her views on modern political discourse.

"If a man today were to say that he wants a girlfriend who can cook or clean, he might as well be screaming the N-word," Cassie tells Paytas.

An off-camera voice responds, "You sound like a Democrat." Cassie laughs before replying with a derogatory slur: "I’m not r-------."

SYDNEY SWEENEY REFUSES TO BE HOLLYWOOD'S POLITICAL 'PAWN' AMID MAGA BARBIE LABELING

In another clip, Cassie adds, "I just feel like American men have been treated like second-class citizens."

"In the past, men used to be hunters, gatherers, and protectors. Now, they’re being forced to walk around on their tippy toes. It’s not natural," she continues.

Fox News Digital has reached out to HBO for comment.

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Later in the episode, Alexa Demie’s character, Maddy Perez, tells Cassie: "You know what’s funny? The angrier these idiots get, the more money you make."

Some social media users speculated that Sweeney was "not acting" in the episode and that her personal political beliefs were being reflected on screen.

Over the past several years, Sweeney has been at the center of politically charged controversies, including her American Eagle campaign and her mother’s "MAGA"-themed birthday party.

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"Sydney Sweeney has infuriated the left once again," one user wrote on X.

"Time when actors weren’t acting," another user commented on Instagram. A third added, "To be honest, is Sydney Sweeney acting at this point??"

Others pushed back, noting that Sweeney is portraying a fictional character and that her lines should not be conflated with her real-life views.

"So we’re mad about the political views of fictional characters now?" one user wrote. "Libs will be angry about a fake TV show character," another added.

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