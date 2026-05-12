Eminem's ex-wife Kim Mathers' mugshot released after she allegedly fled hit-and-run with son in car

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Eminem’s ex-wife, Kim Mathers, pleaded no contest to charges stemming from an alleged hit-and-run accident in February.

On Monday, the 51-year-old was arraigned in Macomb County, Michigan, before Judge William H. Hackel III.

On Feb. 26, Mathers — who is believed to have been impaired at the time of the incident — was driving a white Range Rover and struck a vehicle that was parked on a street. The vehicle was pushed approximately 50 feet from where it was parked, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

MAN WHO BROKE INTO EMINEM'S DETROIT HOME ALLEGEDLY TO KILL HIM SENTENCED TO PROBATION, TIME SERVED

Mathers allegedly refused to stop, drove back to her house, pulled into the driveway and crashed into her garage door, according to TMZ. Her son, Parker, and his three friends were allegedly in the car at the time.

Mathers was charged with operating a vehicle while impaired and failure to stop after the collision. The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office released her mugshot on Monday.

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"Driving under the influence is not a lapse in judgment—it is a deliberate decision that puts every person on the road at risk. We see the consequences far too often: lives lost, families shattered, and communities changed forever. These tragedies are preventable. There is always another option—call a ride, designate a driver, make a plan. Choosing to drive impaired is choosing to endanger others, and we will continue to hold those who make that choice fully accountable," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in a statement.

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Mathers is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on June 17.

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Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, and Kim tied the knot on June 14, 1999, but divorced in 2001. The pair remarried on Jan. 14, 2006, but Eminem filed for divorce in April of that same year.

They share one daughter, Hailie Jade.