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Spencer Pratt blasts LA leaders for playing 'far too cute' with antisemitism in alleged leaked messages

The former reality TV star says he'll direct LAPD to increase patrols around synagogues and Chabad centers

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
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Spencer Pratt's political campaign seems to be taking on the issue of antisemitism in alleged private messages shared on social media.

In the messages, shared on X, the former reality TV star appeared to accuse political leaders of playing "far too cute" with anti-Jewish rhetoric and vowed to crack down hard on antisemitic hate if he were in charge of Los Angeles.

The conversation started when someone asked Pratt, "Would truly like to know what you plan to do to keep Jewish people safe in LA and our Jewish children on LA campuses?"

SPENCER PRATT ANNOUNCES LA MAYOR RUN ON ONE-YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF PALISADES FIRE THAT DESTROYED HIS HOME

TV personality Spencer Pratt visiting Fox & Friends studio in New York City

Spencer Pratt is currently running for mayor in Los Angeles. (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Pratt appeared to respond with a lengthy message condemning antisemitism and blaming current leadership for enabling it.

"I’ve been horrified to see how the Jewish community has been vilified over the past few years and I will have ZERO tolerance for it," Pratt allegedly wrote. "Antisemitism is a legitimate mind virus and a sign of a decaying society."

In the messages, he appeared to take aim at current leadership, accusing politicians of tolerating antisemitic rhetoric because it became politically fashionable.

Spencer Pratt wearing a blue suit visiting Fox & Friends studio in New York City

Pratt called antisemitism a "mind virus" in alleged private messages. (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

"Let’s be honest, this is a culture problem: the current leadership has played FAR too cute with anti-Semitic groups and tropes, that BS stops when I am mayor," Pratt wrote in the alleged exchange. "I will never cower to social media trends or bullies. I don’t care how en vogue it is, I will never abandon my Jewish brothers and sisters."

The messages come after Jewish communities across the country continue sounding alarms over rising antisemitic incidents, campus protests and escalating hostility following the Israel-Hamas war.

Pratt also appeared to outline what he claimed would be immediate action in Los Angeles, including increased police visibility around Jewish institutions.

"Protecting Jews begins with strong and unwavering leadership," he continued in the messages. "As a practical matter, I will direct LAPD to ramp up patrols around synagogues and Chabad centers."

Pratt also appeared to blast campus leadership over concerns about antisemitism directed at Jewish students and faculty.

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Spencer Pratt standing on the red carpet at the American Music Awards in Las Vegas

In the alleged messages, Pratt blamed L.A. leaders for enabling anti-Jewish rhetoric. (Gilbert Flores/Penske Media)

"Unfortunately, the Mayor has no authority over the Chancellors at Universities, so it comes down to using the bully pulpit to shame and pressure them to act in defense of Jewish students and faculty," Pratt added. "Nobody is better at that than me. I will be their worst nightmare if they don’t get in gear."

Pratt also called on federal and local prosecutors to pursue more aggressive civil rights enforcement.

"I will also lean on DOJ and DA Hochman to aggressively pursue civil rights prosecutions," he wrote in the alleged messages. "I don’t believe I’ve ever seen a group more in need of what our civil rights laws are designed for than Jews, today."

Pratt concluded, "We’ve seen this movie before, and this crap ain’t happening on my watch. ‘Never again’ is right now."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Pratt for comment. 

SPENCER PRATT SAYS A-LISTERS PRIVATELY CHEER HIS CRITICISM OF CALIFORNIA LEADERSHIP, FEAR CAREER FALLOUT

A split of Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt in 2008 and 2026

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag's Hollywood journey has taken an unexpected turn into the Los Angeles political scene. (Ethan Miller/WireImage; Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)

After years of navigating public highs and lows, Pratt stepped into the political arena in January when he announced he was running for mayor of Los Angeles.

In recent weeks, Pratt's campaign has gained momentum after receiving high-profile donations, including a contribution from Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, and earning support from influential figures like Joe Rogan.

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Since the start of his political journey, Pratt has launched several viral campaign ads. His recent widely praised debate performance helped Pratt gain credibility with frustrated voters.

Spencer Pratt standing outside his burned down home

Spencer Pratt is seen surveying his burned down home in Pacific Palisades. (Spencer Pratt/Instagram)

Pratt’s rise has been fueled heavily by anger surrounding the devastating Los Angeles fires.

Following the fires, Pratt, whose parents also lost their home, led a social media firestorm against California leadership he has accused of mismanagement, corruption and "criminal negligence" in their response to the disaster.

In August 2025, Pratt traveled to Washington, D.C., to meet with federal officials, including former U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi.

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Pratt announced that he was running for mayor of Los Angeles at a "They Let Us Burn!" protest in the Pacific Palisades near the remains of his home Jan. 7, the one-year anniversary of the L.A. fires.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

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