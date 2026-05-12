Spencer Pratt blasts LA leaders for playing 'far too cute' with antisemitism in alleged leaked messages

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Spencer Pratt's political campaign seems to be taking on the issue of antisemitism in alleged private messages shared on social media.

In the messages, shared on X, the former reality TV star appeared to accuse political leaders of playing "far too cute" with anti-Jewish rhetoric and vowed to crack down hard on antisemitic hate if he were in charge of Los Angeles.

The conversation started when someone asked Pratt, "Would truly like to know what you plan to do to keep Jewish people safe in LA and our Jewish children on LA campuses?"

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Pratt appeared to respond with a lengthy message condemning antisemitism and blaming current leadership for enabling it.

"I’ve been horrified to see how the Jewish community has been vilified over the past few years and I will have ZERO tolerance for it," Pratt allegedly wrote. "Antisemitism is a legitimate mind virus and a sign of a decaying society."

In the messages, he appeared to take aim at current leadership, accusing politicians of tolerating antisemitic rhetoric because it became politically fashionable.

"Let’s be honest, this is a culture problem: the current leadership has played FAR too cute with anti-Semitic groups and tropes, that BS stops when I am mayor," Pratt wrote in the alleged exchange. "I will never cower to social media trends or bullies. I don’t care how en vogue it is, I will never abandon my Jewish brothers and sisters."

The messages come after Jewish communities across the country continue sounding alarms over rising antisemitic incidents, campus protests and escalating hostility following the Israel-Hamas war.

Pratt also appeared to outline what he claimed would be immediate action in Los Angeles, including increased police visibility around Jewish institutions.

"Protecting Jews begins with strong and unwavering leadership," he continued in the messages. "As a practical matter, I will direct LAPD to ramp up patrols around synagogues and Chabad centers."

Pratt also appeared to blast campus leadership over concerns about antisemitism directed at Jewish students and faculty.

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"Unfortunately, the Mayor has no authority over the Chancellors at Universities, so it comes down to using the bully pulpit to shame and pressure them to act in defense of Jewish students and faculty," Pratt added. "Nobody is better at that than me. I will be their worst nightmare if they don’t get in gear."

Pratt also called on federal and local prosecutors to pursue more aggressive civil rights enforcement.

"I will also lean on DOJ and DA Hochman to aggressively pursue civil rights prosecutions," he wrote in the alleged messages. "I don’t believe I’ve ever seen a group more in need of what our civil rights laws are designed for than Jews, today."

Pratt concluded, "We’ve seen this movie before, and this crap ain’t happening on my watch. ‘Never again’ is right now."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Pratt for comment.

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After years of navigating public highs and lows, Pratt stepped into the political arena in January when he announced he was running for mayor of Los Angeles.

In recent weeks, Pratt's campaign has gained momentum after receiving high-profile donations, including a contribution from Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, and earning support from influential figures like Joe Rogan.

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Since the start of his political journey, Pratt has launched several viral campaign ads. His recent widely praised debate performance helped Pratt gain credibility with frustrated voters.

Pratt’s rise has been fueled heavily by anger surrounding the devastating Los Angeles fires.

Following the fires, Pratt, whose parents also lost their home, led a social media firestorm against California leadership he has accused of mismanagement, corruption and "criminal negligence" in their response to the disaster.

In August 2025, Pratt traveled to Washington, D.C., to meet with federal officials, including former U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi.

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Pratt announced that he was running for mayor of Los Angeles at a "They Let Us Burn!" protest in the Pacific Palisades near the remains of his home Jan. 7, the one-year anniversary of the L.A. fires.