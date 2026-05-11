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Kylie Jenner poses soaking wet in black bikini for steamy makeup promotional shoot

The reality star posed in a shower to promote coconut water lip stains and cloud balms for her cosmetics line

By Sarah Sotoodeh Fox News
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Kylie Jenner posed for a sizzling photo to promote her latest makeup products.

The reality star wowed in a strapless black bikini top with matching bottoms, highlighting her toned midsection.

Jenner appeared to be posing in a shower, and was soaking wet in the striking image, shared on Instagram.

She also posted a video of herself in the two-piece as water cascaded over her fit form.

KYLIE JENNER WOWS IN TINY STRING BIKINI AS SHE CALLS HER BEACH VACATION 'HEAVEN'

Jenner was promoting her newest products for Kylie Cosmetics: coconut water lip stains and cloud balms.

Just days prior, Jenner was spotted watching an NBA playoff game with boyfriend Timothee Chalamet.

The couple took in a playoff game at Madison Square Garden to watch the New York Knicks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 108-102.

KYLIE JENNER STUNS FANS WITH SHOULDER-LENGTH HAIR AND SPORTY NEW LOOK

Jenner kept it casual in a fitted white tank top paired with skintight denim jeans.

She added a purple handbag and red lace-up heels, paired with diamond stud earrings.

Actor Timothée Chalamet and media personality Kylie Jenner reacting during NBA playoff game at Madison Square Garden

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at a playoffs game between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers in New York City on May 6, 2026. (Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

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Jenner pulled her hair back into a ponytail with minimal makeup.

LAUREN SÁNCHEZ BEZOS STUNS IN MIDNIGHT BLUE GOWN AS SHE LEADS MET GALA ARRIVALS

On May 4, the star attended the Met Gala in a Schiaparelli dress that was designed to appear like it was slipping off.

Kylie Jenner posing at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Los Angeles County Museum of Art

Jenner attended the Met Gala in a striking look. (Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

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The reality star’s gown had a nude bodysuit with faux nipples — and the "dress" appeared to slide off her hips.

Jenner styled the look with bleached brows and statement diamond jewelry.

Kylie Jenner at the Met Gala

Jenner at the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 4, 2026. (Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

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The brunette has had a busy couple of weeks, including jetting off to Palm Springs for the Coachella Music Festival.

The star spent time with her sister Kendall Jenner and pals — including Hailey Bieber.

Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber posing together outdoors; Kylie wears a white bra top and jeans, while Hailey wears a grey oversized jersey and black shorts.

Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber pose together at Coachella music festival. (Kylie Jenner/Instagram)

Kylie Jenner posing with a group of friends at an outdoor festival; she is wearing a sheer black long-sleeved top with a built-in lace bra design.

Kylie Jenner sporting a cropped black lace bra top while partying with friends at Coachella. (Kylie Jenner/Instagram)

Sarah Sotoodeh is an associate entertainment editor for Fox News Digital. 

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