Eric Clapton hit in the chest by fan-thrown object, cuts concert short

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Eric Clapton left his concert early after he was hit in the chest by an object thrown by a fan.

The 81-year-old guitarist was performing a show in Madrid, Spain on May 7 when he was struck by what appeared to be a vinyl record. Fan captured video showed Clapton walking along the stage to applause from the crowd before he was hit by the object.

According to Guitar World, Clapton had left the stage, then returned to perform an encore. After being hit by the object, he didn't go through with the encore.

LUKE BRYAN GETS HIT IN THE FACE BY OBJECT THROWN ON STAGE DURING CONCERT

It did not appear that Clapton was injured or too fazed by the flying object – he performed his May 10 show in Barcelona as scheduled.

He is currently on the European leg of his tour and will go to the United States in September for six shows.

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The trend of fans throwing objects during concerts has affected artists across genres.

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In 2025, country star Luke Bryan was hit in the face by an object during a performance at the North Dakota State Fair.

Similar incidents have involved Billie Eilish, Nick Jonas, Kelsea Ballerini and Bebe Rexha, the latter suffering a black eye after being struck by a phone during a show. Many artists have publicly criticized the trend, arguing that throwing items onstage is not harmless fan behavior but a genuine safety issue.

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