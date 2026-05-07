Holly Madison exposes Hugh Hefner’s alleged 'cult-like' tactics, 'weird' group sex nights at Playboy Mansion

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Former Playboy Bunny Holly Madison is pulling back the curtain on what life was really like for her under Hugh Hefner's reign.

On Kristin Cavallari's "Let's Be Honest" podcast, Madison claimed that there were "weird" group sex nights and that she believed the Playboy Mansion felt "cult-like" with everyone fawning over Hefner.

Madison told Cavallari that the group sex nights began with all the Playboy Bunnies taking turns having sex with Hefner, explaining, "Then the girls who weren't active with him were kind of like acting like they were active with the other girls, but not really."

Madison continued, "It would be like kind of silhouetted, because you'd have like these giant screens of porn going, and it would be just girls, like, talking s--- with each other. And it was a really weird scene and nobody liked it and everybody tried to just get it done as fast as possible."

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Madison told Cavallari that when she started off as a Playboy Bunny, she was required to go out with Hefner (and later have sex with him) twice a week. However, once production began on the reality series "The Girls Next Door," the girls stopped going out with Hefner.

"We stopped, not that we wouldn't ever go out if it was like a special occasion, but we stopped those regular club nights where we're going out every Wednesday and Friday, because we were so busy with the show, and he loved the show," Madison said. "He was, like, high off the show. It gave him new relevance, like the ego boost."

"So, he didn't really feel the need to, like, ‘Oh, I have to do these compulsive sex nights to make myself feel wanted and relevant,’ I think," she continued.

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Madison said elsewhere in the podcast that when she began as a Playboy Bunny, her situation was not as competitive or catty. It wasn't until the reality show began that she felt the transition into a different kind of environment.

"It was definitely coming mostly from Hef, also from the other girls, because before, it was just me, Bridget [Marquardt] and Kendra [Wilkinson]. There was like a rotating cast of six other slots and nobody got along," she said. "It was super competitive."

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Madison claimed that Hefner enjoyed engineering drama between the women and "liked to kind of play two different teams against each other, so he always felt fought over and he could always get his way, and we couldn't like, you know … unionize against him."

"I was like, ‘Oh s---, he’s been like engineering this the whole time. F--- that,'" Madison said.

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Madison said that Hefner was used to his "cult-like" following from people. According to the former Playboy Bunny, people fawned over him "so they can, like, stay on the party list."

Madison became associated with Playboy in the early 2000s and moved into the Playboy Mansion around 2001. She was widely known as one of Hugh Hefner’s main girlfriends from about 2001 to 2008. During that time, she was also featured on "The Girls Next Door" (2005–2009), which documented life at the mansion, though she left both the show and the Playboy lifestyle in 2008.

Hefner, the founder of Playboy, died in 2017 at age 91. He passed away at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles from natural causes.

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