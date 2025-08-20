Spencer Pratt enlists Sen. Rick Scott for federal investigation into California wildfire response

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Spencer Pratt has enlisted U.S. Sen. Rick Scott in his battle with California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass over their handling of the devastating California wildfires.

On Wednesday, the 42-year-old former reality star, who lost the home that he shared with his wife Heidi Montag in the Palisades Fire last January, shared a video on Instagram in which he appeared alongside the Florida politician. In the clip, Pratt revealed that he had asked Scott to help him push for a federal investigation into the fires.

"Since Gavin Newsom hasn't given us our Palisades investigation, Karen Bass just yesterday said she's delaying hers. The victims aren't — they're not OK with that. So we got Sen. Rick Scott, flew in from Florida, and I let him know that the victims out in the Palisades are demanding a congressional investigation," Pratt said, which appeared to be filmed in the Pacific Palisades.

"And Sen. Rick Scott said…" Pratt continued as he pivoted the camera to Scott.

SPENCER PRATT AND HEIDI MONTAG SUE THE CITY OF LOS ANGELES, LADWP AFTER PALISADES FIRE

"I'm gonna do my best to make sure it happens," Scott said.

"So stay tuned. I'll obviously keep you posted," Pratt told his fans. "We are gonna get to the bottom of how our town burned down and how 12 senior citizens were killed. So stay tuned."

Fox News Digital has reached out to representatives for Newsom and Bass for comment.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

The Palisades Fire, which ignited in the afternoon on Jan. 7 in the Santa Monica Mountains, resulted in 12 confirmed deaths. The fire burned over 23,000 acres and destroyed more than 6,000 structures before it was fully contained on Jan. 31.

Later on Jan. 7, the Eaton Fire began in the San Gabriel Mountains and greatly impacted the city of Altadena. The fire killed at least 19 people and destroyed more than 9,000 structures. The Eaton Fire burned over 14,000 until it was also fully contained on Jan. 31.

Since the fires, Pratt, whose parents also lost their home, has led a social media crusade against Newsom and Bass, whom he has accused of mismanagement, corruption and "criminal negligence" in their response to the disaster.

In January, Pratt and Montag sued the city of Los Angeles and the Department of Water and Power over the destruction of their home.

According to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital, the reality stars alleged "inverse condemnation," a legal concept that allows property owners to seek compensation when the government damages property.

"The Hills" alums filed the suit with 20 other property owners on Jan. 21, blaming the City of Los Angeles and the utility company for causing damage to their homes.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

In August, Pratt traveled to Washington, D.C. to meet with federal officials, including Attorney General Pam Bondi. During his trip, Pratt advocated for a federal investigation into Newsom and Bass's actions.

"I’m literally their worst nightmare because I have nothing to lose, and all I’m ever gonna do is just post actual facts," Pratt told Variety in August.

He continued, "The more of these meetings I take, the more I find out about how preventable this was. It’s actually criminal negligence because in the Palisades fire alone, 12 people died. These people shouldn’t have died."

While speaking with Varity, Pratt confirmed that he did not have a meeting with President Donald Trump during his trip to the nation's capital and explained that his cause was nonpartisan.

"The victims are across all the party lines, mainly Democrats, and they have been sending me a list of questions and requests to [present] to this administration," Pratt said. "They do not care who’s sitting in the White House. They just want answers. They want results."

"They want things solved," he added. "Like I would have flown to Washington if an alien from Mars was sitting in the White House. I don’t care. I’m here to activate."

Pratt also praised Bondi, whom he said had been "incredible" in her dedication to investigating the origin and response to the fires.

"I’ve felt so powerless against Bass, LADWP, Newsom, and I’m just throwing these TikToks out at such a powerful entity," he said. "To be able to be in a room with people who can get me information legally, that’s gonna help everyone in the Palisades get the answers that we haven’t had for seven months, like the investigation into the origins of the Palisades fire."

"So, to be in front of somebody who can provide answers to the victims who have been literally thinking about this all day long for over seven months, that was life changing," he continued. "Like I went through a portal on that one."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Days after the fire, Pratt asked fans of himself and Montag for their help. In an effort to support the couple, fans catapulted Montag's debut album "Superficial," released in 2010, to the top of the iTunes charts, where it secured the No. 1 spot for both song and album.

"Everything I ever bought in my life burned down. Everything my parents ever bought in their life burned down. Like the stakes are so real," Pratt said.

"I’m doing this because they destroyed my life," he continued. "And for the last seven months, I focused on all the good things with Heidi’s music and the positives, but once that wore off, it’s like, ‘I can’t ever have my life back.’ And when you really see everything laid out and the whole way they’ve spun it, it was just the biggest bunch of lies. Propaganda. This was the most preventable thing that could ever have been."

"I’m becoming worse of a nightmare for them every day because now people are finding my number — other people whose lives burned down — and they send text messages that are like rocket fuel to me," Pratt added.

"I’ll start getting emotionally drained and it’s a lot to manage my anger and hurt and then it’s like, ‘Buckle up. There’s so many people that need you to keep on this.’ This isn’t a three-week thing. This is gonna be 10 years."