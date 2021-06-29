Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas share never-before-seen wedding pictures

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas shared new photos from their wedding to celebrate their two-year anniversary.

"I mean… f–k it, it’s been 2 year," she captioned one of the posts on her Instagram Tuesday.

The "Game of Thrones" actress, 25, shared a sweet, black and white photo of herself and Jonas, 31, sharing a dance at their wedding reception as well as a snap of the bride with her bridal party dressed in matching PJ sets.

She also shared a photo of their massive white and gold wedding cake that was decorated with gold Cupids.

And in another post, Turner shared a photo of the couple walking up the aisle after saying their vows. The pair looked to be cheering and jumping with joy as Turner raised her bouquet of flowers in the air.

Jonas also shared new photos from their special day to celebrate their anniversary, posting a snap where he was seen dipping his bride while they hit the dance floor.

"The best two years of my life. Love you @sophiet," Jonas captioned the pic.

And in another post, he shared snippets of what the venue looked like as well as other scenes from their wedding party where his brothers Kevin and Nick joined him for a performance onstage.

Diplo, who notoriously broke the news that they originally got hitched in Las Vegas, was also seen spinning on the DJ booth in one of the new photos.

"2 Years Of Party Times," Jonas added.

Jonas and the actress tied the knot in Las Vegas following the May 2019 Billboard Music Awards. They then had a second wedding on June 29, 2019 at Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, France.

The pair got engaged in October 2017.

