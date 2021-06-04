‘Game of Thrones’ star Sophie Turner honors Pride Month: ‘Time isn’t straight and neither am I’

Sophie Turner made fans do a double-take.

On Wednesday, the "Game of Thrones" star took to her Instagram Stories where she celebrated Pride Month with a special message.

""It's mothaf------ #pride month babaaaayyyyyy," wrote the 25-year-old in the now-expired post, as quoted by People magazine. According to the outlet, the star also included several Pride-themed stickers, such as "Bi Pride," "Gay Pride," "Move, I'm gay," "Time isn't straight and neither am I," and a rainbow.

Many followers wondered if the post was the actress’s way of coming out as bisexual.

"Waiiiiit a damn minute.. is this Sophie Turner coming out as bi ?? Nothing but respect for the queen in the north," one fan tweeted.

"You’re telling me sophie turner is bi and she married joe jonas instead of me??????" another joked.

Turner didn’t provide a further explanation concerning the speculation about her sexuality.

Back in 2019, Turner told Rolling Stone that she’s not attracted to just one specific gender.

"I think once you’ve found the right person, you just know," she told the outlet at the time. "I feel like I’m much older a soul than I am in age. I feel like I’ve lived enough life to know. I’ve met enough guys to know — I’ve met enough girls to know."

"… Everyone experiments," she shared. "It’s part of growing up. I love a soul, not a gender."

In July 2020, Turner and Joe Jonas welcomed their first child, a daughter named Willa.

"Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby," they said in a statement released through the 31-year-old singer’s label Republic Records.

The couple was quiet about the pregnancy.

Turner, the England-born actor who played Sansa Stark on "Game of Thrones" for eight seasons, and Jonas, the Arizona-born musician who came to fame in a band with his brothers on the Disney Channel, began dating in 2016. Turner and Jonas, 31, tied the knot in 2019.

The family currently resides in Los Angeles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.