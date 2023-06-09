Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Prince William
Published

Prince William reacts to patient’s cheeky comments about Kate Middleton: ‘Your wife’s not bad’

The Prince of Wales opened the Oak Cancer Centre at the Royal Marsden where the comical encounter occured

By Stephanie Nolasco | Fox News
close
Kate Middleton teases that she's "more adventurous" than Prince William in resurfaced video Video

Kate Middleton teases that she's "more adventurous" than Prince William in resurfaced video

During a 2022 trip to the Bahamas, Kate Middleton jokingly poked fun at Prince William after he turned down an opportunity to try conch, saying she is "more adventurous," as she tried it without hesitation.

Prince William couldn’t hold back his laughter after hearing a man’s candid comments about his wife.

On Thursday, the Prince of Wales opened the Oak Cancer Centre at the Royal Marsden, a new cancer research and treatment center. During his visit, the 40-year-old had a comical encounter with a patient who was treated there alongside his spouse.

After William quietly introduced himself and shook the man’s hand, the patient quickly remarked out loud, "You’re a tall bugger, in’t ya?" as captured in a video shared by The Royal Family Channel on YouTube.

"I have heels on," William joked in response.

Prince William in a blue suit looking surprised at a cancer centre

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales talks with outpatients as he visits The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trusts Oak Cancer Centre, in Sutton, south London, on June 8, 2023, where he officially opened the facility. (KIN CHEUNG/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The man’s wife went on to praise the U.K.’s National Health Service (NHS) for taking care of her husband for 10 years.

"My husband’s been treated here for the last 10 years by the NHS," she said.

"Really?" William said.

The man then chimed, "See these people here? Ugly, but they’re good," which caused William to laugh.

"They’re all outstanding," his spouse continued as her husband hurried her along.

"Let me tell William!" she replied.

PRINCE WILLIAM AND KATE MIDDLETON OFFER TO REPLACE STOLEN ITEMS FROM WELSH CHURCH: ‘VERY UNEXPECTED AND KIND’

Prince William in a blue suit laughing with a man wearing a white shirt and shorts at a cancer centre

One patient was candid with Prince William when it came to his thoughts about Kate. The Princess of Wales wasn't present for the royal visit. (KIN CHEUNG/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

As the woman continued to praise the new facilities, that’s when her husband gave William his stamp of approval for the Princess of Wales.

"And your wife’s not bad," he said. "She’s a nice lady as well."

A close-up of Kate Middleton wearing a blue shirt and dark pants

Catherine, Princess of Wales during her visit to Maidenhead Rugby Club on June 7, 2023, in Maidenhead, England. (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

William burst into laughter.

"He’s a chatty one!" he exclaimed. "The nurses have got their eye on you."

William’s visit to the cancer care center is part of his role as president of The Royal Marsden, a title previously held by his mother, Princess Diana, People magazine reported.

Fans of the current Princess of Wales aren’t shy about telling her husband.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

A black and white photo of Princess Diana receiving a bouquet of flowers from a nurse

In this throwback photo, staff nurse Jennie Criswell, 22, is seen here presenting a bouquet of flowers to Princess Diana, who was visiting the Royal Marsden Hospital in London. (PA Images via Getty Images)

Back in 2020, Angela Moran detailed her meeting with William during his royal visit to Ireland. Kate was present for that engagement.

"I said to them that I really admired him and Catherine, and he said, ‘Thank you very much,’" Moran told People magazine. "I said, ‘I love her,’ and he said, ‘I do too – nice of you to say so.'"

Prince William in a rolled up white shirt and tie speaking to a woman wearing a white outfit

Many Kate Middleton fans have shared their love for the Princess of Wales. (KIN CHEUNG/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

On Friday, the Scottish government announced that the Prince and Princess of Wales will be heading to Scotland in July to commemorate the coronation of King Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla. Scotland will mark the coronation on July 5 during Royal Week in Edinburgh.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are also known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay while in Scotland. They inherited the titles from Charles and Camilla after Queen Elizabeth II died in September.

Kate Middleton wearing a polka dot dress and a matching hat smiling next to Prince William in a grey suit and top hat

The Prince and Princess of Wales will be visiting Scotland next month. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

KATE MIDDLETON PLAYS RUGBY AS PRINCE HARRY CONTINUES UK COURT BATTLE

The couple also hold the Scottish titles of Earl and Countess of Strathearn, which was given to them on their wedding day in 2011. The outlet noted that they use their higher-ranking Duke and Duchess of Rothesay titles.

Charles, 74, and Camilla, 75, were crowned at London’s Westminster Abbey on May 6. The service in Edinburgh will mark the new monarch’s reign in Scotland.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

Trending