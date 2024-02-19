Sofia Vergara's ex-husband Joe Manganiello goes 'Instagram official' with new girlfriend after divorce

Nothing says commitment in the digital age quite like posting your significant other to your social media. Actor Joe Manganiello did just that, days after finalizing his divorce from ex-wife Sofia Vergara.

Manganiello posted his "week in review" to Instagram, where he showed off pictures from his romantic Valentine's Day with girlfriend and fellow actor, Cailtin O'Connor.

This is the first time the "True Blood" star has shown off his lady love on social media, making the duo "Instagram official."

The couple attended a Tool concert and took matching photos in front of a large bouquet of red roses.

"The week in review," he wrote in part. "Celebrated Valentine’s Day with Tool & Caitlin."

Just five months after splitting from Vergara , the "Magic Mike" actor debuted O'Connor at an event in New York City.

The couple attended the 20th annual Children of Armenian Fund (COAF) Holiday Gala in December, where Manganiello was honored with the organization's Humanitarian Award. A source from the event, held at Cipriani, told Fox News Digital that the couple "seemed so into each other" and remained together throughout the event.

Manganiello, 46, and O'Connor, 33, are rumored to have met at a party in September and started "casually seeing each other" before becoming an official couple at the end of the month, per People magazine.

In January, the "Modern Family" actress disclosed what ultimately led to her divorce from Manganiello after being together for 10 years.

"My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom," Vergara told Spanish newspaper El País. "I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore. I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother."

Manganiello initially filed for divorce from Vergara, 51, in July after seven years of marriage. According to documents obtained by Fox News Digital, the date of separation was noted as July 2. Both actors cited "irreconcilable differences" as grounds for the split.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," the couple said in a statement shared with Page Six. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

In August, Vergara asked the courts that the couple's prenuptial agreement be honored.

Their divorce was finalized earlier this month.