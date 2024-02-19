Expand / Collapse search
Sofia Vergara's ex-husband Joe Manganiello goes 'Instagram official' with new girlfriend after divorce

Vergara revealed that she and Manganiello split because they had different opinions about having kids

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Nothing says commitment in the digital age quite like posting your significant other to your social media. Actor Joe Manganiello did just that, days after finalizing his divorce from ex-wife Sofia Vergara.

Manganiello posted his "week in review" to Instagram, where he showed off pictures from his romantic Valentine's Day with girlfriend and fellow actor, Cailtin O'Connor. 

This is the first time the "True Blood" star has shown off his lady love on social media, making the duo "Instagram official." 

SOFIA VERGARA ADMITS 'MARRIAGE BROKE UP' OVER JOE MANGANIELLO WANTING KIDS: 'I DIDN'T WANT TO BE AN OLD MOM'

Joe Manganiello soft smiles behind his girlfriend Caitlin O'Connor grinning

Joe Manganiello celebrated Valentine's Day with his girlfriend Caitlin O'Connor and went to a Tool concert. (Joe Manganiello Instagram)

The couple attended a Tool concert and took matching photos in front of a large bouquet of red roses.

"The week in review," he wrote in part. "Celebrated Valentine’s Day with Tool & Caitlin."

Just five months after splitting from Vergara, the "Magic Mike" actor debuted O'Connor at an event in New York City.

Caitlin O'Connor in a red slip and chained dress with a face on it smiles in front of a bouquet of roses split Joe Manganiello in a grey suit stands in front of the same flowers

Joe Manganiello posted his girlfriend Caitlin O'Connor days after spending Valentine's Day together. (Joe Manganiello Instagram)

The couple attended the 20th annual Children of Armenian Fund (COAF) Holiday Gala in December, where Manganiello was honored with the organization's Humanitarian Award. A source from the event, held at Cipriani, told Fox News Digital that the couple "seemed so into each other" and remained together throughout the event. 

Manganiello, 46, and O'Connor, 33, are rumored to have met at a party in September and started "casually seeing each other" before becoming an official couple at the end of the month, per People magazine.

Joe Manganiello in a black suit poses next to Caitlin O'Connor in an emerald green dress

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor made their red carpet debut at the 20th annual COAF Holiday Gala in December. (Gotham/Getty Images for ABA))

In January, the "Modern Family" actress disclosed what ultimately led to her divorce from Manganiello after being together for 10 years.

"My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom," Vergara told Spanish newspaper El País. "I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore. I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother."

Sofia Vergara in a black strapless dress smirks for the camera on the carpet

Sofia Vergara says she and ex-husband Joe Manganiello disagreed about expanding their family, which ultimately led to the demise of their seven-year marriage. (Carlos Alvarez/WireImage/Getty Images)

Manganiello initially filed for divorce from Vergara, 51, in July after seven years of marriage. According to documents obtained by Fox News Digital, the date of separation was noted as July 2. Both actors cited "irreconcilable differences" as grounds for the split.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," the couple said in a statement shared with Page Six. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

In August, Vergara asked the courts that the couple's prenuptial agreement be honored. 

Joe Manganiello in a tuxedo and wife Sofia Vergara in a gold dress with jewels look in opposite directions on the carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Joe Manganiello filed divorce papers first. (Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images)

Their divorce was finalized earlier this month.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

