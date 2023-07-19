Joe Manganiello files for divorce from Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are officially divorcing, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Manganiello, 46, filed the paperwork in an LA County court Wednesday. He listed their date of separation as July 2.

The "Magic Mike" star cited "irreconcilable differences" as the legal grounds for their divorce.

An order was also requested for both spouses to share financial information, including "current income and expenses, and community and separate property, assets and debts."

The filing comes after the couple announced their plans to go their separate ways in a joint statement issued earlier this week.

"As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," they told Page Six.

The divorce documents also specified a prenuptial agreement had been arranged prior to their marriage on Nov. 17, 2015.

"Miscellaneous jewelry and other personal effects" were listed by Manganiello (the petitioner) as separate property.

"Earnings and accumulations of Petitioner before marriage, during marriage, and from and after the date of separation," docs also stated.

"There are additional separate property assets and obligations of each party as mandated by the parties' Prenuptial Agreement."

Attorney's fees and costs will be payable by both the petitioner and the respondent.

Sources told People magazine that one particular contention between the couple was his desire to continue growing their family.

"He really wanted to have a baby with her and she wasn't interested and it caused a rift," the source said.

A separate source told the publication that they had "always put on a good front publicly," but weathered through "ups and downs for a long time."

"They'd be fighting or bickering, but then plaster on smiles when others were looking," the insider said.

An additional source added, "Their physical attraction to each other only carried their marriage that far," the source explained. "On a day-to-day basis, there are so many other things that need to work. There were several things that didn't work."

Representatives for both Vergara and Manganiello did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Vergara, 51, and Manganiello, 46, first met at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in 2014.

The "Hot Pursuit" star attended the event with her then-fiance, Nick Loeb .