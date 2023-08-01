Sofia Vergara asks court to uphold prenup with Joe Manganiello in new divorce filing

Sofia Vergara is crossing her t's and dotting her i's when it comes to her divorce from Joe Manganiello.

Vergara has responded to her estranged husband's July 19 divorce filing. The actress requested the court uphold the couple's premarital agreement in documents filed July 26, and obtained by Fox News Digital. The date of separation was listed as July 2.

The "Modern Family" star also asked that the court confirm "miscellaneous jewelry, artwork and other personal effects" plus her "earnings and accumulations" from before and during the marriage, as well as from before and after the date of separation, will remain hers.

Both Vergara and Joe Manganiello cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reasoning for the divorce.

After Vergara and Manganiello's split was announced, a source told People magazine the couple "always put on a good front publicly," but weathered through "ups and downs for a long time."

"They'd be fighting or bickering, but then plaster on smiles when others were looking," the insider said.

An additional source added, "Their physical attraction to each other only carried their marriage that far," the source explained. "On a day-to-day basis, there are so many other things that need to work. There were several things that didn't work."

Vergara, 51, and Manganiello, 46, first met at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in 2014.

The "Hot Pursuit" star attended the event with her then-fiance, Nick Loeb .

Vergara and Manganiello were married for seven years and first announced their divorce in a joint statement.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," the two shared with Page Six.

"As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

