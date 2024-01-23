Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Divorce

Sofia Vergara admits ‘marriage broke up’ over Joe Manganiello wanting kids: 'I didn’t want to be an old mom’

'Modern Family' alum Vergara and Manganiello filed for divorce in July after 7 years of marriage

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
close
Sofia Vergara explains what she admires about her fellow Americas Got Talent judges Video

Sofia Vergara explains what she admires about her fellow Americas Got Talent judges

Sofia Vergara spoke to Fox News Digital about her fellow "Americas Got Talent" judges, saying she loves that everyone takes the show seriously and understand that its important to the contestants. 

Sofia Vergara is speaking her truth about her divorce. 

The "Modern Family" star candidly shared that her split from ex-husband Joe Manganiello stemmed from their disagreement about wanting children. 

"I’m newly divorced from my second husband [actor Joe Manganiello], who I was with for 10 years. My marriage broke up because my husband was younger," Vergara, 51, admitted to the Spanish newspaper, El País.

SOFIA VERGARA GETS HONEST ABOUT DIVORCE IN THE PUBLIC EYE: 'THAT'S PART OF BEING A CELEBRITY'

sofia vergara, Joe Manganiello

"Griselda" actress Sofia Vergara spoke out about her previous marriage to ex-husband Joe Manganiello and explained their split was over a disagreement about having children. (Getty Images)

"He wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom. I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore."

SOFIA VERGARA REBOUNDS FROM JOE MANGANIELLO WITH BEVERLY HILLS SURGEON

Soifa Vergara puts one arm on Joe Manganiello's chest in a black tuxedo

Joe Manganiello filed for divorce from his wife of seven years, Sofia Vergara, in July. (David Crotty/Getty Images)

Manganiello, 47, initially filed for divorce from Vergara in July after seven years of marriage. According to documents obtained by Fox News Digital, a date of separation was noted as July 2. Both actors cited "irreconcilable differences" as grounds for the split.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," the couple said in a statement shared with Page Six. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

In August, Vergara asked the courts that the couple's prenuptial agreement be honored.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Sofia Vergara in a black off the shoulder dress on the carpet

Sofia Vergara opened up about her divorce from actor Joe Manganiello. (Carlos Alvarez/WireImage/Getty Imagaes)

Vergara continued to explain that she had her son at the young age of 19. He is now 31, and she is ready to be a "grandmother, not a mother."

"I’m almost in menopause; it’s the natural way of things. When my son becomes a dad, let him bring the baby to me for a while, and then I’ll give it back to him and go on with my life; that’s what I have to do."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The "Griselda" actress’ comments come after her previous ex, Nick Loeb, lost his final appeal in Los Angeles in April 2021 to gain custody of frozen pre-embryos the former couple created while they dated.

Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara has been battling another ex, Nick Loeb, about embryos created during their relationship. (Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Vergara and Loeb ended their engagement in 2014 after undergoing in vitro fertilization. They have been locked in a court battle over the embryos for years. In 2017, the "America’s Got Talent" judge filed court documents to block Loeb from having access to the embryos without her written consent.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the previous month, a judge ruled in Vergara's favor by granting a permanent injunction, which blocks Loeb from creating a child "without the explicit written permission of the other person." The judge also sided with Vergara over the "Form Directive" the exes signed at a fertility clinic. The directive stipulated that the two have to agree on matters involving the embryos.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending