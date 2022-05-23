Sofia Vergara, 49, poses in leopard-print swimsuit on Instagram: 'Getting ready for summer'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sofia Vergara is getting ready for summer.

Vergara, 49, posed in a leopard-print Dolce & Gabbana swimsuit on Instagram over the weekend.

"Finally the weekend!!" the "Modern Family" actress captioned a set of photos before adding the Spanish word for lovely sunshine, "Solecito."

She continued with the hashtag, "#GettingReadyForSummer."

Vergara is no stranger to showing off her body online. The actress will occasionally share throwback photos from her modeling days along with other bikini moments.

The actress shared a sexy throwback lingerie photo last year.

"Another classy 90’s #tbt because summer is coming!!!!" she captioned the post .

Prior to that throwback, Vergara shared a bikini photo from the 2000s

The first photo in the set featured Vergara wearing a string bikini adorned with flower embellishments. The second showed the actress close up in a pink top.

"#tbt Los Angeles 2000’s," Vergara captioned the photo with a collection of cactus emojis.

Vergara previously worked with personal trainer Jennifer Yates.

"Typically, if we have a good filming schedule where she has availability, we'll work out between 5-7 days, which is a lot. But she takes a lot of time off when she's busy," Yates told Marie Claire.

"It's fine to give yourself a break – your body comes back stronger. You have to let your body rest, even if you're working out a few days during the week. That's why we rotate with Sofia. We have days in between when she rests. If you exhaust the muscles, you're more prone to getting injured."