Sofia Vergara shares red hot bikini throwback

Sofia Vergara is looking back on her modeling days.

On Friday, the 48-year-old "Modern Family" alum shared a throwback photo from the '90s which featured the actress wearing a red two-piece as she posed on a giant shoe chair.

"I forgot to post this #tbt yesterday but I also forgot where was this,for what was this or why I was doing this!!!!????" Vergara wondered in the caption.

"For sure it was the 90,s Miami," she added.

Vergara's Instagram photo earned praise from her fans and celeb pals alike.

"You look the same," wrote Heidi Klum. "Looking fabulous," said another person.

The sizzling snapshot received over 300,000 likes.

Vergara is no stranger to strutting her stuff online, with the star sharing several bikini throwbacks earlier this year.

In a February post, Vergara posted another '90s Miami throwback which featured the star rocking a tiny black string bikini as she soaks in the crystal blue waters.

