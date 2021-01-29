Sofia Vergara wows fans with throwback bikini snaps

Sofia Vergara is strutting her stuff.

The 48-year-old actress is no stranger to showing a little skin on social media, stunning fans with her toned figure, and on Thursday, she did just that.

On Instagram, the "Modern Family" alum shared a trio of throwback images of herself donning a white bikini top.

Additionally, Vergara wore a diamond choker and dangling silver earrings. As for her hair, long dark curls fell over the actress' shoulders.

"#tbt Los Angeles," Vergara wrote in the caption, adding a pair of sun emojis.

Fans offered a great deal of praise in the comments of the post.

"You look wonderful!!" a follower said.

"Gorgeous," wrote another, adding a flame and red heart emoji.

A third added: "Stunning."

A bikini shot last made its way onto Vergara's Instagram on Dec. 30, when she shared a picture of herself lifting up a small dog while laid out on a lounge chair and soaking up some sun.

Her long legs and flat tummy were on display as she relaxed in a dark-colored suit with a large floppy visor on her head.

"You are literally the most beautiful human being i’ve ever seen," a fan wrote at the time.

"Wow you are so gorgeous," said another.

Yet another gushed: "Sofia you look amazing."

Just two months ago, Vergara celebrated her five-year wedding anniversary to fellow actor Joe Manganiello by sharing some behind-the-scenes images and video from their big day back in 2015.

The actress posted a series of pictures from their wedding day on Instagram featuring them at the altar, cutting their wedding cake, and embracing each other.

"Feliz 5th anniversary !!!@joemanganiello [love] you!" she captioned the album. The pair said their "I dos" at The Breakers Resort in Palm Beach, Fla.

Meanwhile, Manganiello, 43, posted a heartwarming video of the couple dancing to Frank Sinatra's "The Way You Look Tonight."

"Happy Fifth Anniversary mi amor," the "Magic Mike" star wrote. "I love you so much."

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report