Sofia Vergara begs for summer with cheeky bikini snap

Sofía Vergara is ready for summer, and she's not afraid to show it.

Vergara, 52, showed off her golden tan in a sexy snap shared with her millions of social media followers.

The "Modern Family" star relaxed poolside wearing nothing but a pair of cheeky black bikini bottoms as she soaked up the sun.

The "Griselda" actress captioned the selfie in Spanish "Ya casi llega el verano! protégete con @toty," which translates to, "Summertime is almost here! protect yourself with @toty."

On her Stories, Vergara paid dues to the sun and her skincare line with a snap captioned, "Protección todo el verano," or "protection all summer."

Vergara launched Toty, her skincare brand, in 2023 and told People magazine that she named the brand after her own childhood moniker.

"I want to create a brand that has it all," she said. "Lips, body makeup that has sun protection, that doesn't get on your clothes, and that you can put on your chest every day to even out. The dream is big, but we have to start little by little."

Beauty has always been "very important" in Vergara's life.

"I think because I’m Latin, we always grow up thinking about looking good, doing your hair, your makeup. It’s something that makes you feel good," she said.

"I love beauty products. I love makeup. I love clothes. And I think now that I’m older, it’s great because you know exactly what you like, what looks good on you, what doesn’t look good on you. I don’t do what is in fashion. I just do what feels good, makes me feel confident and beautiful."

Vergara previously admitted that while she hasn't pursued plastic surgery, she's willing to go under the knife when the time is right.

"I feel like I'm going to do every plastic surgery that I can do when I'm ready," she told Allure. "I wish I had more downtime; I would've done stuff already. [But] because I'm in front of the camera, it's not like I can do something and then sit in my house recuperating for weeks."

She's not afraid of needles, though, and has been using Botox for her neck and around her eyes "for a long time." The Colombian star has yet to wade into "filler" waters.

"I feel filler does good when you're really young and you want a little bit more cheeks or to plump your lips a little bit," she said.

"At my age, I feel it's not going to make you look younger. It is going to make you look more done. And I feel like it actually doesn't pull you up, it kind of weighs [you down]. So I am against that, once you hit a certain age."

She is a fan of sunscreen and has been "religious" about its application after reading an article about the dangers of sun damage.

"If you're tanning your face, there's nothing in the world that you put on at night that is going to give you good skin," Vergara said. "I feel like you have to take advantage of everything that is out there. I mean, if you care about aging; nothing wrong if you don't care about it. It's not the end of the world. But if you do, now there's so much stuff out there."