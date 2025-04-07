Hilaria Baldwin admits to having plastic surgery after being pregnant for 'over a decade'

Hilaria Baldwin revealed the plastic she has had after breastfeeding for "over a decade."

The 41-year-old former yoga instructor has spent most of the last 10 years pregnant as she built her family with Alec Baldwin and explained why she decided to get breast augmentation.

"Since I was breastfeeding for so long, it was one of these things I decided to do, like, a little up," she said during Sunday's episode of the couple's TLC show, "The Baldwins."

"I’ve been pregnant and/or breastfeeding for over a decade," Hilaria added while chatting with a friend about her decision. "I think this is the first time that I’ve not been pregnant and/or breastfeeding since I’ve started having kids."

Hilaria and Baldwin share seven small children together – Carmen, 11, Rafael, 9, Leonardo, 8, Romeo, 6, Eduardo, 4, María Lucía, 4, and Ilaria, 2. The couple welcomed María Lucía via surrogacy five months after the birth of Eduardo. Hilaria chose to do surrogacy after she miscarried one embryo following in vitro fertilization.

She chose to breastfeed all of her children.

"I got used to my body more or less a certain way then, as most women know who breastfeed, when the milk goes out – it's a different, much lower reality."

"For me, my decision, my journey was I breastfed. I felt, you know, comfortable in the way I looked before. I didn't look that way once the milk dried up, and I made a choice."

"So it's just to make myself feel okay, and that's okay."

While Hilaria noted it was a "common thing" to have breast augmentation after breastfeeding, she worries about the impact it could have on her eldest daughter, Carmen.

"Anytime I do something that is in the realm of vanity, I don’t want them to feel that they have to be a certain way," she explained during the show. "And I want to try to protect Carmen because I’ve experienced a lot of self-doubt and listened to the criticism more than I should have listened to it. From opinions and certain types of media."

In addition to Baldwin's seven children with Hilaria, the "30 Rock" actor is also father to Ireland Baldwin. He shares Ireland with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

The "It's Complicated" star became a grandfather in 2023 when Ireland gave birth to her daughter, Holland.

"The Baldwins" premiered in February and showcases the actor's family life behind the scenes.

