Sofia Vergara balks at 'old-fashioned' hair: Five Hollywood actresses bucking short haircuts of middle age

Sofia Vergara will be celebrating her 52nd birthday this summer, and she is going against what she says is expected for Latin American women over the age of 40.

"I always say, ‘Oh, I’m going to cut my hair.’ But then I end up not cutting it," she told People. "In Latin America, I mean they used to tell you that once you hit 40, you’re not supposed to have this crazy long hair. So I’m always thinking like, ‘Is it time? Is it time to cut it?’ I don’t know, I don’t want to feel like old-fashioned [with] short hair."

The "Modern Family" actress isn't the only celebrity embracing long hair as she gets older.

Christie Brinkley

Christie Brinkley, 70, shared how she answered the question, "to gray or not to gray," when it came to her own hair, explaining in a March 2023 Instagram post that her hairstylist, Rita Hazan, helped her out.

"Women are really, really interested in gray hair," she said in the video. "I wasn’t really sure when I noticed that I had it—it’s really cool on some people to grow it out. Mine isn’t that kind of cool gray hair yet. Maybe someday."

In addition to keeping her signature blonde hair, Brinkley chooses to keep it long.

Demi Moore

In an interview with People in July 2022, Demi Moore, 61, spoke about how she's done just about everything to her hair for a role, including buzzing it, dying it and cutting it short. As she's gotten older though, she told the outlet that she's decided she doesn't have anything to prove anymore and, "if they really need my hair different, they can give me a wig."

"I remember hearing someone say that when women get older, they shouldn't have long hair. And something about that stuck with me," she says. "Like who says? It made me feel like, well, if it can grow, and it's not unhealthy, then why shouldn't we? I'm not comfortable with rules that don't seem to have any real meaning or justification."

Andie MacDowell

Andie Macdowell, 66, isn't letting age get in the way of embracing her signature long curly hair.

She spoke with People in November 2023 about her decision to let her gray hair grow out.

"I knew instinctually that this was something that I wanted to do. I'm just so thankful that L'Oréal Paris supported me and that everybody's been so kind to me and positive. The response has been really nice," MacDowell told the outlet. "I'm just appreciative that people let me be the individual that I am without question. I think people also agree that silver hair probably suits me."

Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore, 63, has been known in Hollywood for her long red hair since she first broke through with starring roles in movies like "Short Cuts," "Boogie Nights" and "The Big Lebowski," but it wasn't always a feature that she liked.

"My red hair made me feel like an outsider growing up," Moore told The Times in January 2023. "Redheads are 2% of the global population. Nobody wants to feel like they’re in the minority, particularly as a young child. . . . Now I feel very identified with my hair and freckles, but there’s still a part of me that would rather be a tanned blonde."

In addition to learning to love the color of her hair, Moore has decided to keep her hair long, never cutting it shorter than just below her shoulders.