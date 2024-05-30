Sofia Vergara wants 'every plastic surgery that I can do'

Sofia Vergara is ready to make some changes.

The actress, 51, said in a new interview with Allure that she has plans to get plastic surgery, even admitting that she would have already had work done if she had the time to recover.

"I feel like I'm going to do every plastic surgery that I can do when I'm ready," she confessed. "I wish I had more downtime; I would've done stuff already. [But] because I'm in front of the camera, it's not like I can do something and then sit in my house recuperating for weeks."

SOFIA VERGARA CREDITS HOLLYWOOD START TO HER LOOKS: ‘MY GIANT BOOBS AND MY BODY OPENED DOORS FOR ME’

Instead of getting the procedures she has been wanting, Vergara has been focusing on Botox, which she said she had been doing "for a long time." She gets injections in her neck and around her eyes.

The "Modern Family" star added that while she is a fan of Botox, she does not "believe" in getting fillers.

"I feel filler does good when you're really young, and you want a little bit more cheeks or to plump your lips a little bit. At my age—51—I feel it's not going to make you look younger. It is going to make you look more done. And I feel like it actually doesn't pull you up; it kind of weighs [you down]. So I am against that, once you hit a certain age," she explained.

Vergara also stressed the importance of using sunscreen, saying that she's been "religious" about applying it after reading an article about the dangers of sun damage in the '90s.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"If you're tanning your face, there's nothing in the world that you put on at night that is going to give you good skin," she told Allure.

"I feel like you have to take advantage of everything that is out there. I mean, if you care about aging. Nothing wrong if you don't care about it. It's not the end of the world. But if you do, now there's so much stuff out there."

The "America's Got Talent" judge has a full plate. In addition to her work in film and television, she reportedly has a new boyfriend, an orthopedic surgeon named Justin Saliman. The relationship comes after her divorce from actor Joe Manganiello, which was finalized in April.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

She recently spoke to People about the challenges of dating in Hollywood, telling the outlet that "everything" is difficult.

"Because everything gets so exaggerated," she said. "Everything sometimes gets not interpreted the right way. So life is already hard. Having relationships is hard. Problems are hard. And then to see it out there and be completely changed, you want to be like, ‘What is going on?’ But you just get used to it. It comes with being famous, so you can’t complain that much."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Vergara shared that all she wants out of a relationship is "Health. Money. Fun. With kids." Still, she has one deal-breaker, which she said played a part in her divorce.

"No more kids," she insisted.