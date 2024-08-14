Sofia Vergara tells Ed O'Neill 'don't die' so they can make 'Modern Family' reboot

Sofía Vergara hasn't ruled out the possibility of playing Gloria Delgado-Pritchett again.

During a recent interview with Variety, the former "Modern Family" star spoke about a potential reboot of the popular FOX show, telling the outlet, "I’d die to be on that set." She suggested they all return for a TV movie, noting "it’d be so much fun."

"Modern Family" was on air for 11 seasons from 2009 to 2020, and while Vergara admits not enough time has passed to justify a reboot, she has one major concern about co-star Ed O'Neill's availability when the time comes.

"I always joke with him, ‘Ed, don’t die. Because if we do the sequel, it will take some time, and you’re the oldest of us. You can’t be dead!'" Vergara said.

O'Neill's age, 78, is often a topic of conversation between the two former co-stars, with Vergara sharing that she reached out to O'Neill after watching him in the new FX miniseries "Clipped" to let him know, "You look f---ing old."

Other members of the "Modern Family" cast have previously spoken about how O'Neill's age has sparked some funny moments between all of them. Jesse Tyler Ferguson said on his podcast, "Dinner on Me," in March that O'Neill FaceTimes him by accident quite often, and is always confused when Ferguson answers.

Vergara also says O'Neill leaves her voicemails meant for others.

"You know what he does to me a lot? He leaves me messages, I think, because my name is Sofia and his daughter is Sophia. He leaves messages all the time, but it's to the daughter," Vergara said on the podcast. "He always starts 'Sophia, it’s Dad.' I'm like, at the beginning, it was like, 'Why is he calling? Why is he calling himself that to me?' You know? And then I was like, 'Oh, it's Sophia, the daughter.'"

O'Neill and Vergara starred side by side as a fictional husband-and-wife duo with a big age difference. Together the couple dealt with the craziness that came from blending their families, which included his two older children and their kids, as well as her young son.

The series was an instant hit, going on to earn 22 Emmy Awards, including winning for outstanding comedy series five years in a row. Vergara herself was nominated for four Emmys and four Golden Globe Awards for the role.

Four years after the end of the show, the cast got together for a reunion in November 2023 at Vergara's house. Nearly the entire cast was there, except for Ty Burrell, who played Phil Dunphy, O'Neill's character's son-in-law.

"It's amazing, because we're always connected," Vergara told People at the time. "Even though we haven't seen each other in so long, it felt like we just left the set in 2020."

While Vergara said it's too soon for a reboot, some of the cast members, including Burrell, Julie Bowen, Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet have reprised their characters for a series of commercials for the messaging app WhatsApp.

Stonestreet shared photos of the foursome on Instagram from the set of the commercial, captioning the photo, "It was fun getting some of the band back together."