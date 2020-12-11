Sofia Richie flaunts rock hard abs in tiny thong bikini

Sofia Richie is soaking up all of the sun she can get before 2020 comes to a close.

The 22-year-old daughter of music icon Lionel Richie showed off her stellar bikini body on Thursday in a series of photos showing the model strolling a tropical beach.

"Some film," Richie captioned the photos, which show her donning a blue tie-dye thong bikini.

The three photos show different angles of the star's jaw-dropping curves and abs. In one shot, Richie places her arms out on either side of ther body as she looks up toward the sky. In another, Richie's backside faces the camera, leaving little to the imagination.

The model is fresh off of a summer split from reality star Scott Disick. The pair dated on and off for three years, and Disick has since been photographed with Amelia Hamlin, the 19-year-old daughter of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Rinna.

Richie's followers were stunned by her toned body. One fan asked the star if "I can have your abs?"

"The bum on you girl....," another reacted.

"Can I be you?! Just for a day?!" another pleaded with the model.

Earlier this week, Richie became the topic of conversation when she got dragged into drama involving Lori Loughlin's daughter, Olivia Jade Giannulli. The model received some flack for defending Olivia Jade after she gave a tell-all interview on the college admissions scandal on Tuesday's episode of the "Red Table Talk."

Amid negative comments Olivia Jade was receiving on Instagram, Richie wrote, "Can't wait for what's ahead." When one Instagram user accused Richie of using her "White privilege" to support Olivia Jade, Richie clapped back, "We are all human, who make human mistakes. Life is too short to wish negativity on anyone."