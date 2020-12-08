'Real Housewives' star Erika Jayne's ex Tom Girardi doesn't want to pay spousal support: report

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Girardi's estranged husband Tom Girardi just threw a wrench in their ongoing divorce, according to a new report.

Tom Girardi, a Los Angeles-based attorney who reportedly has a massive fortune, has asked a court to terminate its ability to grant his wife -- best known as "Erika Jayne" -- any spousal support in their divorce, according to Us Weekly.

Additionally, Girardi has asked the reality TV star to pay for his attorney's fees. He made the requests in a recent court filing, reported, which is in response to Jayne's divorce filing.

Jayne, 49, announced in mid-November that she and her husband have split after 21 years of marriage.

'REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS' STAR ERIKA GIRARDI SEEKING SPOUSAL SUPPORT FROM ESTRANGED HUSBAND: REPORT

"After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi," the TV star and singer, confirmed to Fox News at the time.

Girardi's request comes weeks after People magazine reported that Jayne had requested spousal support from her estranged husband, and asked for him to cover the costs of her attorney's fees.

The singer previously told Fox that she did not make the decision to split from the 81-year-old lawyer "lightly or easily."

"I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together," Jayne said. "It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserved. I request others give us that privacy as well."

'REAL HOUSEWIVES' STAR ERIKA JAYNE, EX TOM GIRARDI SUED FOR ALLEGEDLY EMBEZZLING MILLIONS FROM CRASH VICTIMS

Meanwhile, weeks after her divorce announcement, Jayne and Girardi were hit with a lawsuit that accuses the pair of embezzling millions of dollars intended for airplane crash victims' families to fund their rich and famous lifestyle.

According to the complaint filed in Illinois last week, Jayne, Girardi, Girardi's law firm Girardi Keese, and other co-defendants, were accused by Edelson PC of embezzling settlement money for the family members of victims of the 2018 Lion Air crash for their own personal enjoyment.

"At the heart of this deception is Defendant Girardi and his need to fund outrageous lifestyles for himself and his soon-to-be ex-wife, Erika Jayne," the complaint claims. "Tom and Erika have reached celebrity status in the glitz-and-glam world of Hollywood and Beverly Hills."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

A spokesperson for Jayne, Girardi and his law firm did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Edelson PC also targets Jayne's and Girardi's recent divorce announcement specifically, calling it a "sham." The lawsuit alleges the divorce is being used "to fraudulently protect Tom and Erika's money from those that seek to collect on debts owed by Tom and his law firm [Girardi Keese]."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The two married in 1999 after meeting at a restaurant and bar in West Hollywood. The "Pretty Mess" author has previously shared how she slipped him her number one night while working as a cocktail waitress and they tied the knot six months later.