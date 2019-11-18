Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Celebrity News
Published

Sofia Richie shows off toned body in latest bikini shots

By Andy Sahadeo | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Nov. 18Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Nov. 18

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines for Nov. 18 are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Sofia Richie is taking Instagram by storm with her new bikini shots.

Richie, 21, took to Instagram on Sunday to show off her toned body in a series of raunchy bikini pictures on the beach.

“Take me back,” Richie simply wrote in her caption.

LIONEL RICHIE REVEALS HE ONCE 'SERIOUSLY' CONSIDERED 'BEING AN EPISCOPAL PRIEST'

The photos depict Richie in a green, thin-strapped swimsuit as she seductively poses in the sand. Behind Richie is a scenic, cloud-filled background alongside palm trees and waves crashing along the shore.

Sofia Richie joins Talita von Furstenberg in celebrating her first collection for DVF at Chateau Marmont's Bar Marmont on April 25, 2019 in Hollywood, California.

Sofia Richie joins Talita von Furstenberg in celebrating her first collection for DVF at Chateau Marmont's Bar Marmont on April 25, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Donato Sardella/Getty Images for TVF for DVF)

Fans took to the comments to praise the daughter of Lionel Richie.

“Body goals 🔥 🔥 🔥,” one user wrote.

“What a beautiful view,” another user noted.

One user even pleaded, writing “workout routine pls!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

SOFIA RICHIE TEASES NEW SWIMWEAR DESIGN COLLABORATION

Richie also graced Instagram with several other sultry body shots, referring to her vacation as “Heaven.”

Though Richie is showing off her bikini bod now, she did cause controversy in October with an ill-timed caption that many perceived to be insensitive.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the post, Richie uploaded two pictures of herself posing for the camera, wearing a white tee, patterned pants and her hair up in a bun.

“Santa Ana winds- messy bun 🙆🏼‍♀️,” the 21-year-old captioned the images. Her remark was deemed "tone deaf" because of the recent California wildfires.