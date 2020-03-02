Sofia Richie on the difficulties of being Lionel Richie's kid, criticism of relationship with

Sofia Richie has lived in the limelight for her entire life.

The daughter of music legend Lionel Richie, recently revealed that she struggled to make a name for herself when she was first starting out in the industry.

The 21-year-old spoke to Cosmopolitan -- she graces the magazine's April cover -- where she explained that while she's grateful to have a famous father who's helped launch her career, she's ready to break out on her own.

“When things were first starting, I was discouraged because everything I did was ‘Lionel Richie’s daughter,’” Richie said. “... But it’s hard branching out into my own person when I have such a powerful artist as a father."

She added: “My dad was always like, ‘Once you find your thing, you’ll move away from that,’ and I feel like over the past couple of years, I found my lane in life to go the direction I want to go.”

Richie has worked as a model in the past, though it wasn't a passion of hers.

“A lot of people just become models because they’re influencers,” said Richie of her time in the modeling world. “We would all get the same jobs, be in the same space, and be labeled the same thing, and I hated it. It made me step back and be like, 'Okay, I’m a creative individual and I want to be smart, start my own businesses, do something I can do on my own, and not be attached to other people.'”

The "lane" Richie said she wants to enter is a wide one: a fashion line, a beauty line, a YouTube channel and an acting career, which she's been considering for a while now.

“I was too scared to fail, and that was the reason I didn’t do it before,” said Richie, who starred in after-school productions of "Annie," "The Lion King" and "Wicked." “This year, I’m not scared to fail. I don’t think there’s necessarily failing. It’s just learning and growing.”

Richie also noted that she wants to be recognized as an activist.

“I feel like there’s a space for me to talk about mental health, having dealt with severe anxiety,” she said.

Richie explained that she's experienced "zero-to-a-hundred panic attacks" that she chalks up to "stupid things, like not having a water bottle in the car or getting stuck in traffic.”

Finally, Richie addressed her relationship with Scott Disick, who is15 years her senior and the father of Kourtney Kardashian's kids.

The relationship has drawn criticism for the age difference between the two, but Richie said she simply doesn't "care what people think" about it.

“Why would I let someone from the middle of nowhere ruin that for me?” she said, pointing out that her parents have an 18-year age gap.