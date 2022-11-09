Expand / Collapse search
Celebrity News
Snoop Dogg to produce a biopic about his life: 'I waited a long time to put this project together'

The 'Drop It Like It's Hot' rapper has been nominated for 17 Grammys

By Lori A Bashian | Fox News
Snoop Dogg's story is headed to the big-screen. 

A film about Snoop Dogg's life is currently in development with Universal Pictures. The studio announced their plans for the biopic on Wednesday, revealing Snoop Dogg is on board as a producer, and that the film is being written by "Black Panther" screenwriter Robert Cole, and directed by "Menace II Society" creator Allen Hughes.

"I waited a long time to put this project together because I wanted to choose the right director, the perfect writer, and the greatest movie company I could partner with that could understand the legacy that I’m trying to portray on screen, and the memory I’m trying to leave behind," Snoop said in a statement. "It was the perfect marriage. It was holy matrimony, not holy macaroni."

Snoop Dogg broke into the music scene in the early '90s in the West Coast, when he teamed up with Dr. Dre. Throughout his career, spanning 30 years, he has sold over 35 million albums. He will partner with Sara Ramaker and Hughes to produce the film.

Snoop Dogg is getting a biopic made about his life.

Snoop Dogg is getting a biopic made about his life. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global)

In the past, Universal took the story of well known rap group N.W.A. and turned it into the beloved movie "Straight Outta Compton" in 2015. The film was well received by fans, who felt snubbed when the movie was left out as a nominee for best picture at the 2016 Academy Awards.

The studio feels confident they can nail Snoop's story, because they previously produced "8 Mile" and "Straight Outta Compton."

The studio feels confident they can nail Snoop's story, because they previously produced "8 Mile" and "Straight Outta Compton." (Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images)

The studio also released "8 Mile," which was based heavily on the life of rapper Eminem. The movie focuses on a week in the life of main character Jimmy, who views the city limit 8 mile, as not only the border of Detroit, but also the line that separates him from his dreams.

Through the success of these two films, Cole is certain they have what it takes to do Snoop Dogg's story justice, saying the studio "has proven they can guide a movie like this to something special."

Donna Langley, chairman of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, approached Snoop soon after he acquired Death Row Records. His acquisition was announced just days before he performed in the Super Bowl halftime show with Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

Snoop performed in the Super Bowl halftime show in February with Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

Snoop performed in the Super Bowl halftime show in February with Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Trending