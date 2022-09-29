Snoop Dogg, LL Cool J and more celebrities react to shocking death of 'Gangsta's Paradise' rapper Coolio

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In the aftermath of rapper Coolio's unexpected death, stars and fellow musicians are sharing their sadness and offering their condolences to the "Gangsta's Paradise" artist's family. As of this writing, the "Gangsta's Paradise" music video on YouTube has surpassed 1 billion views.

Coolio, who was 59, passed away at a friend's house, his manager Jarez Posey told The Associated Press.

Several celebrities, many of who worked with Coolio, took to social media to share their shock and grief on the situation.

Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg, who collaborated with Coolio on the track "Gangsta Walk" off of the late rapper's "The Return of the Gangsta" album, simply shared a photo of the two on Instagram.

Michelle Pfeiffer

Michelle Pfeiffer wrote on her Instagram, "Heartbroken to hear of the passing of the gifted artist @coolio. A life cut entirely too short. As some of you may know I was lucky enough to work with him on Dangerous Minds in 1995. He won a Grammy for his brilliant song on the soundtrack - which I think was the reason our film saw so much success. I remember him being nothing but gracious."

"Gangsta's Paradise," Coolio's most successful song, was part of the soundtrack he curated for Pfeiffer's film. She went on to say, "30 years later I still get chills when I hear the song. Sending love and light to his family. Rest in Power, Artis Leon Ivey Jr."

LL Cool J

LL Cool J shared his "love & respect" for Coolio in a tweet late Wednesday night. The two worked together on the 1996 track "Hit ‘em High (The Monstars’ Anthem)" for the "Space Jam" film with Michael Jordan.

Flavor Flav

In a tweet about his friend, 63-year-old Flavor Flav wrote "Coolio was the West Coast Flavor Flav." Additionally, he revealed that the two were supposed to perform together next week.

Ice Cube

Ice Cube, the legendary rapper, took to Twitter to share his thoughts on witnessing "first hand this man's grind to the top of the industry."

Melissa Joan Hart

Actress Melissa Joan Hart shared on her Instagram a picture of the late rapper on her TV show, "Sabrina The Teenage Witch." She wrote, "I had the amazing honor to work and play with @coolio a few times and he was always down for a chat, a complete gentleman and a ton of fun to hang with. What a loss! Rest In Peace!"

MC Hammer

MC Hammer shared a photo of himself, Snoop Dogg, the late Tupac Shakur, and now the late Coolio together, along with "R.I.P. Coolio" on Twitter.

Martin Lawrence

Actor Martin Lawrence wrote "my deepest condolences and prayers go out to family of @coolio," along with a photo of the late rapper.

Questlove

Successful musician and producer, Questlove, shared a photo on Instagram of the rapper, writing, "Peaceful Journey Brother."

Kenan Thompson

"Saturday Night Live" actor Kenan Thompson reposted Questlove's Instagram to his own story, writing, "Damn homie!!! Rest in Power!!!!" In another story, he wrote, "Wait, now Coolio!!!" with a teary-eyed emoji.

"Weird Al" Yankovic

Weird Al Yankovic, who parodied "Gangsta's Paradise" with "Amish Paradise," shared a photo of him and the rapper hugging, with the message "RIP Coolio."

Estelle

Singer Estelle shared her appreciation for the rapper on her Twitter page, writing "Thank You Coolio."