NFL was 'aware' Eminem was going to kneel during halftime performance, rep says

The NFL was "aware" that rapper Eminem was going to kneel during the Super Bowl LVI halftime performance.

"That report was erroneous," NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy told Fox News Digital in a statement about a report that claimed Eminem was told he couldn't kneel during the halftime show.

"We watched all elements of the show during multiple rehearsals this week and were aware that Eminem was going to do that," he added.

Eminem joined Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar to perform for the much-anticipated show.

When Eminem’s turn onstage came, he performed a couple of his hits. The rapper took a knee while performing "Lose Yourself."

Eminem stayed down on one knee for a moment while Dre sat in front of a piano and played Tupac’s "I Ain’t Mad at Cha."

The NFL's denial comes after The Puck reported that the NFL didn't want Eminem to kneel during the halftime performance.

A representative for Eminem did not respond to Fox News Digital's immediate request for comment.

Eminem taking a knee appeared to be an apparent tribute to Colin Kaepernick’s protests. Kneeling became controversial in the NFL after Kaepernick began using it as a form of protest against police brutality and racial injustice. The former 49ers quarterback first attempted to sit during the national anthem, but later turned to kneeling.

The quarterback eventually opted out of his contract with the 49ers, but never joined another NFL team. The former quarterback has insisted that his failure to rejoin the league was due to being blacklisted by NFL owners who opposed his anthem protests. He sued the NFL and ultimately received an undisclosed settlement.

Fox News' Andrew Mark Miller and The Associated Press contributed to this report.