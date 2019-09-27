Expand / Collapse search
Snoop Dogg's 10-day old grandson has died: 'His energy will live on'

Sasha Savitsky
By Sasha Savitsky
Snoop Dogg's newborn grandson has died at 10 days old.

The rapper's son Corde Broadus shared the tragic news on Instagram.

"Kai Love 9/15/19 - 9/25/19," he wrote. "My son Kai brought so much love and positivity into this world. His energy will live on and these 10 days of love will always be special to us. Let's all cherish life and those we love while we are here. Thank you."

According to E!, Broadus shared a video of Kai getting a kiss from his sister in the hospital. He also shared a photo of a dry erase board outside of a hospital room that had his son's name and the words "love" and "light."

The outlet reported Broadus wrote in the comments that Kai sadly "died in my arms." He also wrote: "Life is beautiful when you view it for what it is."

Broadus previously welcomed a daughter in 2018.

