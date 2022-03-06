Expand / Collapse search
Saturday Night Live
Published

‘SNL’ Weekend Update tackles Russia-Ukraine rhetoric -- and Kamala's brown suit

The comedy show's fake-news anchors also compared Russia's army to the NBA's underperforming Los Angeles Lakers

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
"Saturday Night Live"'s Weekend Update co-anchor Colin Jost this weekend joked that "we’re now at the point where at every press conference [President Biden is] asked, ‘Will there be a nuclear war?'" 

Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened the West with the nuclear option as he invaded Ukraine in late February, saying any country that interfered would suffer "such consequences as you have never before experienced in your history."

Jost said a journalist asked Biden at a recent White House briefing "if we should be worried about nuclear war."

"And he said, ‘No,’" Jost continued, "'cause what’s he gonna say? ‘Hell yeah, man! Start digging a bunker, Jack!'?"

Anchor Colin Jost and anchor Michael Che during Weekend Update on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.

Why Kamala wore brown

Then co-anchor Michael Che turned to domestic politics.

"While many people who attended last Tuesday’s State of the Union speech wore blue and yellow in solidarity with Ukraine," he said, Vice President Kamala Harris wore brown "to do what she’s done for the last year -- disappear into the background."  

President Biden greets Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after delivering his State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., March 1, 2022. Harris wore an all-brown suit during the president's speech. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin on state television on Saturday, March 5, 2022. 

Jost said that despite having superior firepower, some military experts have said Russia’s troops have been slowed by "aging equipment, poor motivation and inept leadership. 

"So basically they’re the Lakers," he added, referring to the underperforming NBA team. 

Germany's ‘six-year gap’

Che said Germany had joined the European Union in sending arms to Ukraine, which he joked was the first time the nation had increased military production "since that little six-year gap in their history books." 

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., created a controversy on Twitter last week when he suggested Putin should be assassinated by someone in Russia, Jost noted. 

"It is a shocking, disgusting example of Lindsey Graham being kinda right about something," he joked. (Graham later backtracked to say Putin should be declared a war criminal and jailed). 

Actor Oscar Isaac guest-hosted the March 5 episode and Charli XCX returned to perform as musical guest after she had to back out last December when the show sent home its audience and most of its crew due to a coronavirus surge.  

Trending