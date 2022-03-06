Israel's Bennett speaks with Putin, Zelenskyy in Ukraine mediation bid: LIVE UPDATES
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett flew to Moscow on Saturday, where he met with Vladimir Putin as the Russia-Ukraine war raged for a 10th day. Later, Bennett spoke with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy and traveled to Germany to meet with Chancellor Olaf Scholz
The United States is considering a deal with Poland to send U.S. warplanes to Warsaw to replace any Soviet-era fighter jets the NATO country sends to Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy – during a Saturday Zoom call with more than 280 U.S. lawmakers – said the country needs fighter jets more than the anti-aircraft missiles the U.S. had agreed to, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Under the proposal, the Ukrainians would receive Russian-made MiGs that Poland inherited after the Cold War ended.
But the U.S. has not signed off on the deal yet over concerns it would be seen as an escalation, a source told Fox News.
Ret. Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg reflected on the Biden administration's inaction and forecasted the Russian advance into Ukraine on Saturday on "Lawrence Jones Cross Country."
KEITH KELLOGG: It's pretty simple. We are heading into act II of a multi-act play. It's probably a Greek tragedy when you look at it. And what I mean by that is, we're going to reach a point where [Putin's] got to go into the city of Kyiv, into the built-up areas. He's probably going to have to go back to the old Soviet-style use of artillery, which will be massive, and start to take down that city. And he's going to use every weapon he has … which will include cluster-bombs to take down that city. It's a city of about 3 million.
Putin does not bluff. When he said he was coming to Ukraine, he's going to go into Ukraine. And we should have been building up armaments back then. We didn't. We waited. And part of the reason we said, is because we believed if we did, it was going to be escalatory. Well, now we're too late. But if we had been reacting, let's say, six weeks ago … we could have trained up pilots [who] are current pilots in the Ukrainian Air Force on things like the A-10 and then transfer those weapons systems to … Ukraine. It doesn't take a year to train a new pilot. You're taking a pilot, putting him on a new platform, or giving him more ammunition, doing something. … Earlier on, we delayed.
TEL AVIV — Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett held talks with President Vladimir Putin Saturday in the Kremlin over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and then spoke with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, an attempt to mediate a conflict that has caused growing civilian casualties and refugees.
Before Mr. Bennett’s visit, diplomacy by President Biden and European leaders failed to stop Mr. Putin from invading Ukraine or rolling back his tanks. In the face of massive Western sanctions, Mr. Putin has found himself increasingly cut off from the world, with few avenues for diplomacy and with his country’s economy unplugged from much of global commerce.
Mr. Bennett’s meeting with Mr. Putin took place "with the blessing of the U.S. administration," said Mr. Bennett’s office, which also noted that it coordinated with Germany and France. After seeing Mr. Putin, Mr. Bennett left Moscow for Berlin, where he met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the prime minister’s office said. Mr. Bennett was joined by Housing Minister Zeev Elkin, who was born in the now Ukrainian city of Kharkiv and assisted with the translation.
Former U.S. Secretary of Defense Robert Gates told "One Nation with Brian Kilmeade" on Saturday what Russian President Vladimir Putin would need to achieve to secure Ukraine and install a puppet government.
ROBERT GATES: He has nowhere near enough troops to put down a rebellion among millions of people in Ukraine, so he's going to have to keep a significant military force in Ukraine. He's probably going to have to increase it if he wants to hold on to that country, even if he imposes a puppet government, he's going to have to keep forces there to keep that government in power. So I think between having his hands full in Ukraine and the risk of a true war with NATO, I think he'll be very cautious about doing anything that crosses borders of NATO countries.
In war-torn areas of Ukraine, residents fled on footpaths and grief-stricken parents mourned dead children as Russian troops continued to shell encircled cities.
A promised cease-fire in the port city of Mariupol collapsed Saturday amid scenes of terror in the besieged town, where a stream of residents with pets and children crossed the Irpin River on an improvised path under a bridge destroyed by a Russian airstrike.
In comments carried on Ukrainian television, Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko said thousands of residents had gathered for safe passage out of the city when shelling began that morning.
Ten days into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, 1.45 million people have fled the battered country, according to the U.N.-affiliated Organization for Migration in Geneva.
U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, is demanding the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner, who has been detained by authorities in Russia for allegedly possessing a vape with cannabis oil.
"We know that there were some issues dealing with vape cartridges and other items," Lee said Saturday, "but let me be very clear: Brittney Griner is a United States citizen, she was a guest in Russia…and I will be demanding her release."
Lee's 18th Congressional District is located in Houston, which is Griner’s hometown. The congresswoman added that she had spoken with the State Department to "try and get them to focus on [Griner's] circumstances."
"I don’t want to disregard a sovereign nation but Putin has disregarded sovereign nations his entire service in this world," Lee said. "Anyone that is killing and attacking and destroying Ukraine, a neighboring country that is not bothering them, has no right to hold Ms. Griner. Period."
President Biden talked with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday, and discussed additional assistance to Ukraine.
Biden and Zelenskyy also discussed actions that the private sector is taking against Russia.
According to the White House:
"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke this evening with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine. President Biden highlighted the ongoing actions undertaken by the United States, its Allies and partners, and private industry to raise the costs on Russia for its aggression in Ukraine. In particular, he welcomed the decision this evening by Visa and Mastercard to suspend service in Russia. President Biden noted his administration is surging security, humanitarian, and economic assistance to Ukraine and is working closely with Congress to secure additional funding. President Biden reiterated his concern about the recent Russian attack on a Ukrainian nuclear power plant, and he commended the skill and bravery of the Ukrainian operators who have kept the reactors in safe condition. The leaders also discussed the recent talks between Russia and Ukraine."
