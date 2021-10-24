'SNL' mocks Joe Biden's approval rating, Donald Trump's social media network in 'Weekend Update'

"Saturday Night Live" took on both sides of the political aisle during its most recent "Weekend Update" segment.

Co-hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che returned to the sketch show’s fake news desk Saturday where they opened things up with jokes at the expense of Republicans such as Steve Bannon, whom the House recently voted to find in contempt.

Jost began by noting that, in a rare moment of bipartisanship, the longtime ally and aide to former President Donald Trump was held in contempt for defying a subpoena from the committee investigating the violent Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. The comedian noted, however, that the negative attention is still a positive thing for Bannon.

"This is what Bannon wants, it just plays into his whole persecuted Messiah complex," he said.

"Bannon is similar to Jesus in that it looks like he’s been dead for 3 days."

'SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE' TO START SEASON 47 WITH CAST SHAKEUPS

Che then took the reigns to lambaste Arizona Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema for siding with Republicans and stating that she will not tax the wealthy to pay for President Joe Biden’s agenda.

"Finally, someone is speaking up for billionaires, because it’s so hard to hear them from space," Che joked, showing a graphic depicting Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, both of whom have companies devoted to space travel.

They closed out their jabs on Republicans by noting that Trump announced the release of his own social media network titled TRUTH Social.

"But most people know it by its original name, the National Sex Offender Registry," Che mocked.

‘SNL’ WEEKEND UPDATE TAKES ON BUDGET BILL, VACCINE MANDATES, COVID ORIGINS – AND OTHER POLITICAL FOOTBALLS

Proving that all is fair when it comes to getting roasted by "Weekend Update," the duo then transitioned into taking jabs at President Biden over his approval rating. They noted that, over the weekend, Biden stated during a town hall that he has not had time to visit the U.S. southern border.

"Though his approval rating has," Jost mocked alongside a graphic of the president’s dipping approval rating, which also made good comedic fodder for the episode’s cold open.

Jost added: "Insiders are also saying that, during meetings, President Biden repeatedly uses the f-word in conversation. More concerning, the f-word he keeps using is ‘forget.’"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Elsewhere in the segment, guest host Jason Sudeikis reprised a role he used to play on the show back when he was a cast member — The Devil. He joined the hosts to take credit for recent things over the past five years since he's been off the show such as earthquakes, Instagram for kids, climate change, the Astros winning and more.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At one point he joked that Prince Andrew keeps calling him and Rush Limbaugh is "talking my ear off" in Hell. Sudeikis concluded the segment by joking with Jost that he will go back on their deal that allowed him to marry actress Scarlett Johansson.

