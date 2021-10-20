Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump
Published

Trump announces 'TRUTH Social' network will be rolled out first quarter of 2022

Trump says the network aims to 'give a voice to all' and 'fight back against big tech'

Kyle Morris
By Kyle Morris | Fox News
Former President Donald Trump announced Wednesday the forthcoming "TRUTH Social," a social media network that aims to "stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech."

The app, which will begin a beta launch for invited guests in November 2021, is expected to make its full debut within the first quarter of 2022 and is a part of the newly established Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG).

Former President Donald Trump greets supporters during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben Gray) (AP)

Trump, who will serve as chairman of TMTG, released a statement announcing the planned arrival of the platform and insisted the effort will push back against platforms that lean left and that it will "give a voice to all."

"I created TRUTH Social and TMTG to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech," Trump said. "We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced. This is unacceptable"

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 28: Former U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) held in the Hyatt Regency on February 28, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Begun in 1974, CPAC brings together conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders to discuss issues important to them. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Getty images)

"I am excited to send out my first TRUTH on TRUTH Social very soon," Trump added. "TMTG was founded with a mission to give a voice to all. I'm excited to soon begin sharing my thoughts on TRUTH Social and to fight back against Big Tech. Everyone asks me why doesn't someone stand up to Big Tech? Well, we will be soon!"

Kyle Morris covers politics for Fox News and is a graduate of the University of Alabama. Follow him on Twitter: @RealKyleMorris

