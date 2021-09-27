'Saturday Night Live' to start Season 47 with cast shakeups

"Saturday Night Live" will return for its 47th season on Saturday but the cast will be looking slightly different.

Longtime cast member Beck Bennett will not be returning to the sketch comedy series as well as one-season cast member Lauren Holt.

Fellow ensemble cast members who will be returning include Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor and Bowen Yang.

"SNL" also confirmed it will be adding three new people to its comedy crew: Aristotle Athari, James Austin Johnson, and Sarah Sherman.

The show premieres on Oct. 2 with host Owen Wilson and musical guest Kacey Musgraves. Kim Kardashian, Jason Sudeikis, and Rami Malek are also set to stand on the famous 8H stage.

Bennett addressed his exit in an Instagram post: "Love you, SNL. Gonna miss you so much. Thank you for 8 years of remarkable people and incredible experiences that completely changed my life. I had so much fun 1. after the finale our first year 2. officemates for 5 years 3. Jessy in the dressing room 4. Team of 8 years: Jason (makeup), Ruth (hair), Jason (dresser) 5. last table read, with Kyle 6. writers room on 9 before Saturday meeting 7. meeting before live show 8. audience at goodnights 9. goodnights 10. my nipps."

Bennett has been a cast member since 2013 and is best known for his impressions of Russian President Vladimir Putin and former Vice President Mike Pence.

He previously spoke to Fox News about the difficulties of creating new characters on the show. Sometimes, he admitted, "I will work less on a character because I want to have fun with it."

"I found that the looser I am and the more fun I'm having with it is what makes it work for me. Sometimes when I'm like trying to get it perfect and just really get it right, especially with an impression… sometimes you can see me trying to do it or I can see myself trying to do that," Bennett described.

He added, "I kind of try to let it go as much as possible."