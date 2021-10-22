Biden has lost more approval at start of term than any other president since World War II, poll finds

Polling shows that President Joe Biden has suffered a larger approval rating drop at the start of his term than any president since World War II.

New polling from Gallup shows that Biden’s approval rating dropped from 56% in Q1 to 44.7% in Q3 which represents an 11.3% drop that has not been experienced by any president since World War II.

"This 11-point decline is larger than any prior president registered between his first and third quarters, although it is similar to those for the last three Democratic presidents -- Barack Obama (10 points), Clinton (seven points) and Carter (nine points)," Gallup reported.

The polling results are based on data collected from October 1 through October 19.

Biden’s approval rating started to significantly drop over the summer as the nation continues to battle through the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions put in place by elected officials, including Biden who has faced widespread criticism for imposing federal vaccine mandates.

The president’s approval fell even further in September after his chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan that resulted in the deaths of 13 U.S. service members and left Americans behind, despite promises from his administration that wouldn’t occur.

Additionally, Democrats in Congress have failed to advance Biden’s infrastructure and spending agenda, further exacerbating his approval rating struggles.

Biden is also severely under water when it comes to how Republicans view him, with only 4% of Republicans polled saying they approve of the job he’s done and 94% disapproving. Conversely, 92% of Democrats approve of the job Biden is doing and 6% disapprove.

The 88% partisan gap in job approval is the highest since Biden took office. Biden campaigned on uniting the country.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.