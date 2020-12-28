Jessie J diagnosed with Ménière’s disease, is deaf in right ear

Singer Jessie J's hearing and balance problems have been caused by a syndrome that effects the inner ear, singer announced on Instagram Live over the weekend

She is struggling to hear out of her right ear, she said.

"I woke up and felt like I was completely deaf in my right ear, couldn’t walk in a straight line," Jessie J explained of symptoms she experienced. "Basically, I got told I had Ménière’s syndrome."

The "Bang Bang" songstress, 32, carried on in her explanation adding, "I know that a lot of people suffer from it and I've actually had a lot of people reach out to me and give me great advice, so I've just been laying low in silence."

Ménière’s disease can occur at any age but typically is seen in young and middle-aged adults and "is a disorder of the inner ear that can lead to dizzy spells (vertigo) and hearing loss," according to the Mayo Clinic. "In most cases, Ménière's disease affects only one ear."

Although Ménière’s disease is considered a chronic ailment, various treatments can relieve symptoms and mitigate long-term impacts on everyday life.

After her discovery and subsequent quest for answers, the pop star told her fans that she feels "much better," especially now that she’s since been put "on the right medicine."

The British performer didn’t dwell on the setback and told her fans not to fret because it could be worse.

"It is what it is," she said. "I’m super grateful for my health. It just threw me off. On Christmas Eve I was in the ear hospital going, ‘What is going on?’ But I’m grateful I went early and they worked out what it was real quick."

Jessie J said she is beginning to feel comfortable singing despite her diagnosis and added that she is "not really good at singing loud yet, but I just miss singing so much."

She later detailed her symptoms and said she has "zero focus and my ear sounds like someone crawled in and turned a hair dryer on."