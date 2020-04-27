Jessie J sends ex Channing Tatum sweet birthday message: 'I am so grateful you were born'

Jessie J sent a heartwarming message to her ex-boyfriend Channing Tatum on his 40th birthday.

The singer, 32, sparked reconciliation rumors when she posted a special message for the "Step Up" actor on her Instagram Stories.

"Happy 40th Birthday to this special man right here," she wrote, according to Page Six. "You are truly one of a kind. I am so grateful you were born, and even more grateful we met."

"Keep living your BEST life!" the musician added in a separate story.

Jessie and Tatum have had an on-again, off-again relationship for a few years. They first started dating in December 2018 but called it quits a year later.

The couple then seemingly reconciled and were spotted in late January at a Grammys 2020 afterparty only to end things in April. According to E! News, it was an amicable breakup.

"They had tried again to make it work but realized they were better off as friends," a source said.

Meanwhile, Tatum finalized his divorce from ex-wife Jenna Dewan in November. They share a 6-year-old daughter Everly.

Dewan just had her second child, a son named Callum, with new fiancé Steve Kazee.