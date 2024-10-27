Expand / Collapse search
Singer apologizes for dropping expletives after asking for re-do during live national anthem performance

Singer Loomis performed at the Free and Equal Elections Foundation Debate on Wednesday for third-party presidential nominees

Caroline Thayer
Singer Loomis is apologizing after dropping multiple expletives during a performance of the national anthem last week at the Free and Equal Elections Foundation Debate featuring third-party presidential candidates.

"When I realized I messed up, I panicked and cursed," she said in an emailed statement to Fox News Digital. "I was so nervous and that's when you all saw everything that happened. It's the National Anthem, my family was watching, especially my Dad," who is an Army veteran.

"I didn't mean to. But I was reacting in the raw and unfiltered way that I am," she added.

Loomis with heart shaped hair in a red outfit and red guitar looks to her left

Loomis told Fox News Digital that her "raw and unfiltered" nature prompted her to curse on-air. (Shannon Laurine/Fr8qu8ncy)

On social media she extended a greater apology and explained more of the situation to her followers.

"I want to take a moment to apologize to the amazing team at @FreeAndEqualElections, their incredible production crew, and all of you who were watching!" she wrote as the caption for a video of her apologizing on Instagram. 

"I was a little late there and didn’t have a clear cue, which left me flustered when we went live! I know it wasn’t my best, and I’m truly sorry if it didn’t hit the mark."

Loomis in a yellow dress sitting on a yellow surface with a yellow guitar

Loomis explained on social media that she didn't have a "clear cue" ahead of her performance. (Shannon Laurine/Fr8qu8ncy)

Last Wednesday, Loomis was tapped to perform "The Star-Spangled Banner" on a live C-SPAN broadcast of the debate between third party candidates for president. Featured in the debate were Green Party nominee Jill Stein, Libertarian Party nominee Chase Oliver and Constitution Party nominee Randall Terry.

Loomis' voice cracked as she tried to sing, "And the rocket's red glare," which immediately embarrassed the singer.

"I f---ed it up. I f---ed it up. Can I go back? Can I go back, please?" she pleaded in a video that subsequently went viral on social media. 

Loomis was quickly informed by someone out of frame that the performance was live, much to her obvious horror. She then immediately resumed her performance, but then interrupted herself to explain that she was "nervous," before continuing.

Jill Stein in a black blazer speaks into the microphone split Chase Oliver in a suit and checkered shirt looks directly into the camera and soft smiles split Randall Terry looks up while speaking into a microphone

Third party candidates Jill Stein, Chase Oliver and Randall Terry appeared at the debate. (Getty Images)

"I take full responsibility on my part and ask that you don’t use this incident to reflect on the artist [I] am and trying to be," she wrote in the caption to her apologetic Instagram post. "I’m taking this as a lesson learned, and I can’t wait to come back even stronger!"

In the accompanying taped video, Loomis begged for absolution. "Please, please, please forgive me," she said, before leaving some advice. "Always turn lemons into lemonade and turn negative into positive."

Loomis with curly pigtails with one blue and hot pink scrunchy on the left and right pigtails (respectively) split Loomis puts her finger to her mouth and poses for a selfie

"I’m taking this as a lesson learned, and I can’t wait to come back even stronger!" Loomis wrote. (@officialloomis Instagram)

While some people online empathized with the singer's situation, social media predominately erupted with criticism of Loomis.

"Who the hell picks these untalented squawkers to butcher our National Anthem?? Absolutely inexcusable and so disrespectful!!" one person complained.

"Just awful. No other description is necessary," another said.

"That was a horrible rendition. I wish we could all go back," someone else posted.

Fergie In a black off the shoulder dress sings animatedly into the microphone at the NBA All-Star Game

Fergie's rendition of the national anthem at the 2018 NBA All-Star game garnered some laughs from players and the Internet. (Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Others online made reference to pop singer Fergie's infamous national anthem performance at the NBA All-Star game in 2018, contemplating if this was worse.

"And here's me thinking nothing could be worse than Fergie's rendition of the US national anthem," one person wrote. "I know Fergie is somewhere grinning ear to ear right now because she no longer has the worst national anthem performance in history," another teased.

Loomis in a smiley face shirt and multi-colored bomber jacket and white sweatpants

Loomis' voice cracked as she tried to sing, "And the rocket's red glare." (Shannon Laurine/Fr8qu8ncy)

Loomis is originally from Pacoima, California. Throughout her career, she has collaborated with several Grammy Award-winning producers, including Timbaland, Bobby Ross Avila and Battlecat. 

