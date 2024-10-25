Brad Paisley on World Series, possibility of going viral singing the national anthem

LOS ANGELES — Country star Brad Paisley is ready to perform the national anthem during the first game of the 2024 World Series.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees are battling it out in Southern California on Friday night. Paisley isn't nervous about performing, but the possibility of his performance going viral is on his mind.

"Most of the time I do pretty well and don't get nervous for things that I'm doing," Paisley told Fox News Digital. "I really kind of just get into the moment, I don't know, maybe I'm dumb. Tonight might be different, but right now I feel fine. I'm just excited to do this."

"I do feel like there will be a lot of support, like people are gonna sing along. This is the kind of thing where everybody wants a good National Anthem and a good game. I'm not alone out there in that sense," he continued.

Paisley told Fox News Digital the thought of his performance on Friday night going viral on the internet is on his mind.

"Oh yeah, you do. You totally think about the viral possibility, but anything viral on the National Anthem is not usually good," he began. "The best you can hope for is this is like relegated to the back page of YouTube quickly and that there are five home runs tonight."

Paisley told Fox News Digital that his wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, was in attendance on Friday night to support him and their children are at home, cheering him on.

The couple shares two children, 17-year-old son William, and 15-year-old son, Jasper.

When it comes to the Shohei Ohtani versus Aaron Judge match-up, Paisley said that "there's so much about this that is unprecedented."

"The main thing – we're talking about two MVPs of each league, almost hands down guaranteed. So, Judge and Ohtani – they've each hit 50 home runs in a season, they've both had unprecedented success, incredible players and the team behind them are just as good.

"I mean, this is like Kong vs. Godzilla. It's craziness. It's truly like titans, behemoths facing off, and I don't know who wins this, but I'm really excited to get to kick it off," Paisley said.