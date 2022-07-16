Elton John bids farewell to Philly with 'Philadelphia Freedom' performance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Legendary performer Elton John is saying goodbye.

Wrapping up a 50-plus year career with a farewell tour, the British pianist and vocalist has created some of the most memorable and enduring music in the history of pop-rock, songs burned into the collective DNA of humanity.

John kicked off the final leg of his North American farewell tour Friday night at Citizens Bank Park, home of baseball’s Philadelphia Phillies. And yes, he felt the love that night.

"America made me famous and I can't thank this country enough," he told the audience. "Thank you for the loyalty, the love, the kindness you showed me."

He has sold over 300 million records worldwide, has played over 4,000 shows in 80 countries, and recorded one of the best-selling singles of all-time, his 1997 reworking of "Candle In The Wind" to eulogize Princess Diana, which sold 33 million copies.

During his Philadelphia performance, John played "Philadelphia Freedom," which he dedicated to the hometown crowd as "one of the greatest cities I’ve ever played in." It was his 52nd concert in the City of Brotherly Love.

John first introduced this tour in 2020.

"I’ve been enjoying my time at home with the family while the world navigates its way through the COVID pandemic. But, I really miss being on the road and performing for my beloved fans in my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour," John said at the time.

"While the scientists are making great progress, we are making big plans for a return to touring that will allow us to ensure the health and safety of everyone."

Elton’s 5-year tour formally ends on July 8, 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.