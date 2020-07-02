Sia claims she stopped her dancer Maddie Ziegler from getting on a plane with Harvey Weinstein

Sia is very protective of dancer Maddie Ziegler.

In a recent interview, she claimed she stopped the “Dance Moms” alum from getting on a plane with Harvey Weinstein.

Ziegler’s fame skyrocketed in 2014 when she was 11 years old, after she appeared as a mini-me version of Sia, 44. The “Dance Moms” alum has been in numerous other music videos for the “Cheap Thrills” singer and will star in her upcoming movie, “Music.”

“I felt just extreme compulsion to protect her and yet the irony is that I didn't want to be famous and I threw this child into the spotlight and she would say to me, 'Don't be silly — I was already famous and I wanted to be famous,'" Sia said on the Zach Sang Show.

MADDIE ZIEGLER RECALLS INTRODUCTION TO SIA, EXPLAINS HOW SINGER WENT FROM STRANGER TO 'GOD MOM'

Sia continued, “And I say, 'And you know it can stop at any time right? If you want it to stop, I can make it stop. You can just go back to being a normal person again.'"

The Australian singer claimed that Zieger, 17, was determined to be famous. “I thought a good way I can keep her safe is just keep making projects for her and therefore most of the time we're working together,” Sia said.

“I kept her off a plane that Harvey Weinstein tried to get her on,” the “Elastic Heart” singer claimed.

HARVEY WEINSTEIN ACCUSED OF 4 MORE RAPES IN NEW LAWSUIT: REPORT

She added: "When he invited her, I told [Maddie's mom] Melissa, I just said, 'Please don't, do not do that, do not do that, do not do that.'"

Disgraced filmmaker Weinsten is serving a 23-year prison sentence after he was found guilty of rape and sexual assault.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Over the years he has faced several accusations of sexual assault from women in the entertainment industry.