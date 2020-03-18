Harvey Weinstein moved to NY state maximum-security prison

Harvey Weinstein is now under the New York State custody and has been moved to Wende Correctional Facility, a maximum-security prison located in the town of Alden in Erie County, just east of Buffalo and next to the Canada border.

Fox News has learned he was received into the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) custody on Wednesday.

He will remain at Wende at least throughout his classification process into the state prison system, which could take weeks. After that, he could be assigned yet another state maximum-security facility to serve the rest of his sentence.

The decision will be based on Weinstein’s “security, medical and mental health needs," per general guidelines for inmates. Other DOCCS considerations may be the type of crime he committed, his extensive notoriety and even what kind of behavior he had prior in the local jail.

The disgraced movie mogul was sentenced to 23 years of incarceration just a week ago and ended up being transferred to Bellevue Hospital for another heart procedure.

He spent five days in the detention unit of the hospital before being moved to New York City’s infamous island jail, Rikers Island, where he stayed for another two days until the state took him under its custody.

The former Hollywood producer is turning 68 years old on Thursday. His earliest conditional release date is November 9, 2039, when he will be 87 years old, or he could serve the full 23 years until February 23 of 2043, at 90 years old.

In February, Weinstein was found guilty of third-degree rape and a criminal sex act as he maintained he simply had consensual "extramarital affairs" with the victims.